If you have missed seeing John Boyega suit up, well it may be a long time before you get to see him in another blockbuster franchise as the Star Wars star has now completely shut down rumors that he is the next actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Known for its propensity to hold the lid tight on casting details until the last minute, Marvel inevitably gives room for false speculations with Boyega being one of the most recent victims. The rumors that Boyega had booked a part in the MCU have swirled around town since 2021, but now, they have been put to bed for good as the actor has clearly confirmed that a Marvel movie is not part of his short-term career plans.

However, it is not like Boyega has anything against the MCU, it is his desire to be undisputed at what he does that partly sees him shy away from the MCU as he strongly believes he cannot beat Robert Downey's turn as Iron Man in the franchise. The actor who rose to international acclaim with his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films instead wants to lend his star power to elevate indie projects he believes in. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega tells Men's Health in a recent interview addressing the Marvel role rumors. He added; “I want to do nuanced things…I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top ‘Iron Man’ in that universe.”

While Boyega isn't looking for a Marvel role, he is more open to being the next 007. The actor has been one of the Black actors, including Idris Elba and Bridgerton alum Rege Jean Page, who have been rumored to be a possible replacement for the suave agent role recently vacated by Daniel Craig. While Boyega also confirmed that he had not received any calls for the role, he stated that he would gladly welcome the opportunity to be the next James Bond saying “(No) But you know if they give me that call, I’ll be there,” Boyega said.

Image via Bleecker Street

RELATED: 'Batgirl' Reportedly Won't Be Released, Despite $90 Million Production

Boyega has already begun putting his money where his mouth is. Perhaps the most recent project that best fits into his new trajectory is his role as Fontaine in Netflix's upcoming science-fiction comedy They Cloned Tyrone which co-stars Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris. He has revealed the premise to be "Pimp. Prostitute. Try to uncover a mystery in the ’hood" and has lauded the project as a “unique and strange story that blew me away.” Another upcoming project dear to Boyega is Viola Davis' The Woman King where he will portray the role of King Ghezo, a ruler in 19th-century West Africa. The Woman King is centered on its protagonist General Nanisca and her exploits as the leader of an all-female warrior troop called the Dahomey Amazons. Inspired by true events that occurred in the Kingdom of Dahomey, the historical thriller will see Davis lead the troop in their vehement resistance against European invaders.

The Woman King drops in theaters on September 16, but before then you can watch Boyega in Breaking which premiered at Sundance in January 2022 and will be released officially on August 26. Watch the trailer below: