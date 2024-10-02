This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The incredible story of Otis Redding and his widow Zelma Redding is set to come to the big screen with John Boyegaand Danielle Deadwyler in Otis & Zelma. The film will be directed by Channing Godfrey Peoples and will chart the life of the legendary soul singer, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time. Redding's career, which was made by hits like "(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay," "Respect," and "I've Been Loving You Too Long," was tragically cut short at the age of 26 when he died in a 1967 plane crash, leaving behind Zelma and their three children. The film, which will be written by acclaimed playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays with revisions by Godfrey Peoples, will focus on the ten short years that Otis and Zelma shared and the profound impact their love story had on Redding's music.

The film has the full support of the Otis Redding Estate and Zelma herself, and it will also explore Zelma's determination in preserving her husband's legacy. “Zelma’s resilience and determination to preserve his musical legacy for the last 56 years fuels her, just as much as Otis’ love for Zelma fueled him,” the film’s synopsis explains.

What are the Creatives Behind 'Otis & Zelma' Known For?

Godfrey Peoples made a remarkable entrance to filmmaking with her 2020 feature debut Miss Juneteenth, which starred Emmy nominee Nicole Beharie. The film earned her the National Board of Review Award for Best Directorial Debut, as well as the SXSW Louis Black "Lone Star" Award. Miss Juneteenth was also nominated for four Independent Spirit Awards and the Sundance Grand Jury Prize.

Boyega is best known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and he also earned a Golden Globe in 2021 for his performance in Steve McQueen’s Emmy-nominated miniseries Small Axe. His breakout role was in Joe Cornish's 2011 sci-fi alien invasion thriller Attack the Block, and he has appeared in films like They Cloned Tyrone, The Woman King, Breaking, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Deadwyler is best known for her amazing portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, in the critically acclaimed 2022 film Till, for which she won the Outstanding Lead Performance at the Gotham Awards and the Breakthrough Performance from the National Board of Review, along with nominations from SAG, Critics Choice and Bafta.

