John Boyega is the guest in the latest episode of Truth or Dare: Rapid Fire, a series produced by First We Feast. While there might not be hot chicken wings involved this time around, the actor had a good time answering questions related to the current stage of his career, and the work he did on the Star Wars sequel trilogy a few years ago. The video was filmed before the Writers Guild Association and the SAG-AFTRA, where screenwriters and performers are currently fighting to get better working conditions in their industry.

Boyega first portrayed Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where he was introduced as a stormtrooper who was no longer willing to work for the First Order. After meeting Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn discovered that he could do so much more with his life than originally thought, giving him the possibility of joining the Resistance in the fight against evil. Finn would gain another loyal friend in The Last Jedi, when he and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) were tasked with finding master codebreaker to break into Snoke's (Andy Serkis) ship. Finally, he helped the Resistance defeat Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) again in The Rise of Skywalker.

During the video, Boyega was asked to rank the sequel trilogy based on his preference and taste for the story he was a part of. The actor declared The Force Awakens as his favorite, followed by The Rise of Skywalker. While he said he didn't have anything against the film, Boyega placed The Last Jedi in the final spot, rounding out his ranking. While Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming film set in the galaxy far, far away, Boyega hasn't given any indication of a possible return in the years since the trilogy reached its natural conclusion.

Image via LucasFilm

What's Next for John Boyega?

The actor can be seen next in a very different kind of project, as he will star in They Cloned Tyrone, alongside Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx. The movie will follow an unlikely group of heroes as they try to investigate a conspiracy that involves the government cloning people without their consent. Juel Taylor directed the science fiction comedy for Netflix, and audiences will be able to enjoy the upcoming adventure starting on July 21. The truth is about to be revealed, in a story that will take the tree main characters to the limit ebfore they can figure out what's actually going on.

You can check the entire episode of Truth or Dare: Rapid Fire, featuring John Boyega, below: