John Boyega is set to star in 892, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. He replaces Jonathan Majors who was originally cast in the role back in March. Majors had to bow out of the project, due to conflicts with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which begins filming this month in London.

The indie drama, which was written by Abi Damaris Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah, focuses on a Marine war veteran, played by Boyega, who suffers from mental scars, and struggles with his transition back to civilian life. The film marks Corbin’s feature directorial debut. In addition to 892, Kwei-Armah is co-writing Spike Lee’s untitled musical about the origins of Viagra. With Majors out and Boyega in, 892 resumed filming this week in Los Angeles. In addition to Boyega, Michael K. Williams, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, and Olivia Washington are attached to the project.

This casting announcement comes a month after Boyega’s abrupt departure from Netflix’s Rebel Ridge due to “family reasons.” According to Netflix, he is still expected to develop projects with a focus on African stories through his production company UpperRoom Productions. His departure from the film sparked important conversations about how Black actors are treated by Hollywood and the media, including parallels to Sleepy Hollow’s treatment of Nicole Beharie, who now stars opposite Boyega in 892.

Today, Boyega was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie for his work in Amazon Prime Video’s Small Axe anthology. Earlier this year he won a Golden Globe for the role. 892 does not yet have a release date.

