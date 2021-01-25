In an intriguing pairing, John Boyega and two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro have signed to star in a Netflix heist movie titled The Formula, Collider has confirmed.

Deadline reports that Gerard McMurray (The First Purge) will write, direct and produce the movie, which will find Boyega playing a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left. The project marks a return to Netflix for McMurray, who previously directed one of the streamer's first original features, the Black frat drama Burning Sands (seen below).

McMurray will produce under his newly-formed Buppie Productions alongside De Niro, as well as Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh, who have an overall deal at Netflix. Jason Michael Berman will executive produce, while Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker will serve as co-producers.

The Formula brings both Boyega and De Niro back to Netflix, as the latter recently starred in The Irishman, while the former will soon be seen in Jeremy Saulnier's thriller Rebel Ridge. Their new film kind of sounds a little bit like Drive, and I'm eager to see if De Niro is playing a thief in this, a la Heat, or if he'll a cop of some kind.

Meanwhile, I'm also excited to see the next chapter of Boyega's career now that he has put the Star Wars movies behind him. I know that Lovers Rock and Mangrove drew the most attention among Steve McQueen's Small Axe films, but I thought Boyega's entry Red, White and Blue was the standout of that anthology -- thanks in large part to Boyega's performance. The actor is currently filming They Cloned Tyrone with Jamie Foxx, and I think he'll benefit from working with these Oscar-winning co-stars.

De Niro is keeping busy himself as well, as he'll soon be seen alongside fellow Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones in George Gallo's crime comedy The Comeback Trail, and he has wrapped the indie movie Wash Me in the River with John Malkovich. De Niro is also set to co-star in David O. Russell's new film starring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

