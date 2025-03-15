John Boyega's journey to a galaxy far, far away might not have happened without a little help from one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, as it turns out. Speaking at his Popverse-hosted spotlight panel at Emerald City Comic Con 2025, the Star Wars actor revealed that Tom Cruise played a key role in helping him land his breakout role as Finn in The Force Awakens back in 2015. Boyega at that point was a little-known actor who had really only appeared in one major project: Attack the Block. But as it turns out, that would end up being the role that shot him to stardom after Cruise became a fan of the movie.

“I’m thankful to Tom Cruise, who loved Attack the Block. He was editing Mission: Impossible at the time with J.J. Abrams. Tom told J.J., ‘You’ve got to watch this kid in Attack the Block.’ J.J. watched it, and one thing led to another, and four or five years later, I was in the movie.”

Though Cruise and Boyega have never worked together, it turns out the Mission: Impossible star had a major impact on his career. Had it not been for Cruise’s recommendation, Abrams—who directed The Force Awakens—might never have discovered Boyega’s work, which obviously means that Boyega's career could have taken a wildly different route. But does that mean Boyega and Cruise will be teaming up on an IMF mission in the near future? Well, if Boyega's response is anything to go by, don't count on it just yet, folks.

“I ain’t doing all of that, Tom. But I would easily be the man in the chair,” Boyega joked, suggesting he'd be more comfortable playing a behind-the-scenes tech expert rather than leaping off cliffs or hanging from helicopters. Everybody needs a man in the chair, after all.

What Is 'Attack the Block' About?

Attack the Block is a sci-fi action comedy which is set in a South London "project", and revolves around a group of teenagers who have to defend it from an alien invasion. Boyega leads the movie as Moses, the gang leader, alongside Sam (Jodie Whittaker)—a victim of a mugging by the gang—who encounter an alien but, after killing it, they unknowingly trigger a larger invasion of terrifying, glowing-toothed aliens. The movie is directed by Joe Cornish, and was a surprise hit at the time of its release, going on to earn a cult following, while obviously Boyega and Whittaker would both go on to bigger things, in Star Wars and Doctor Who.