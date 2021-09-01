The sequel to 2020's 'John Bronco' will be available to stream on Hulu.

Imagine Documentaries, in association with Gifted Youth, has released a new teaser trailer and poster for John Bronco Rides Again, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming mockumentary starring Walton Goggins in his return to the role of the titular (and very fictional) Ford pitchman John Bronco. The film serves as the follow-up to 2020's film short John Bronco, and will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning September 13.

The teaser itself is exactly that, giving us only a taste of what we can expect from the return of Goggins in what clearly appears to be an older (but maybe not necessarily wiser) Bronco, especially when he manages to get front and center in front of the camera and inconveniently forgets his train of thought. Buckle up, y'all, because this pitchman is back — and this time, he's in search of even more fame than before.

"I think every actor strives to play John Bronco at one point in their career, but to do it twice? That’s just a gat dam miracle," Goggins said in a provided statement. Meanwhile, Imagine Documentaries' Marc Gilbar had this to say:

"The first film was simply not enough time to explore the many adventures in John Bronco’s colorful life. We felt obligated to answer key questions like why his breakfast cereal was banned and why he’s no longer allowed to set foot in the city of San Antonio."

In addition to Goggins, Tim Meadows and Bo Derek reprise their roles from the first John Bronco short, and the cast also includes Michael Chiklis and Brian Austin Green. John Bronco Rides Again is directed by Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, Baskets, Moonbase 8) and produced by Marc Gilbar, Meredith Kaulfers, Maggie McLean, and Goggins, as well as executive produced by Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Alessandro F. Uzielli, Tara Schaeffer, Jake Szymanski, Michael Sagol, Josh Morse, Casey Wooden, and Darris Hatch.

John Bronco Rides Again will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning September 13. Fans can follow along with the comeback by visiting www.johnbronco.com and John Bronco on Instagram at @johnbronco_66. Watch the new teaser below:

Here's the official synopsis for John Bronco Rides Again:

When Ford Motor Company archivist Daniel Stacks (Tim Baltz) discovers that John Bronco (Walton Goggins), the greatest pitchman of all time, does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he must find John and convince him to get back in the saddle again. Also returning are Tim Meadows as John’s longtime manager and Bo Derek as his old girlfriend, along with a few other surprising cameos.

