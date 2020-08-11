Facebook Messenger

‘John Bronco’ Teaser Sees Walton Goggins in New Mockumentary From ‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Director

A famous Ford pitchman has gone missing and the John Bronco teaser trailer previews the search to find the living legend. John Bronco is the latest mockumentary outing from director Jake Szymanski, who previously gifts us with 7 Days in Hell, the Wimbledon mock-doc starring Andy Samberg and Kit Harington, and Tour de Pharmacy, also starring Samberg and Orlando Bloom.

Now, it’s Walton Goggins‘ turn to put those damn fine comedy skills to use in John Bronco. The teaser trailer previews the mockumentary short which will follow the rise and fall of titular, infamous, and very fictional Ford pitchman, John Bronco. It’s also revealed in the John Bronco teaser that Bronco has gone missing and, in a genius bit of promotion, an official site has been set up to locate him.

Goggins, seen in the teaser is a variety of facial hair and Western garb is well-cast as a prominent Ford pitchman working in the ’60s and ’70s. I mean, this guy knows how to sport a mustache like nobody’s business. But who is John Bronco? Well, I’ll let the description of this 20th-century icon shared in the press materials (via Paste Magazine) speak for me:

john-bronco-walton-goggins-mockumentary-racer

Image via Imagine Documentaries

“Some have said that if you were famous before the internet, you might as well never have existed. Such is the case for John Bronco, the greatest pitchman who ever lived. In 1966, Ford tapped him to race their new prototype SUV at the Baja 500 in Mexico. Not only did he win, but he gave a rousing speech that rallied a nation. Legend has it that Ford named the new car “Bronco” after John, made him the face of their campaign and skyrocketed him to stardom. His commercials were on every channel and his jingle went triple-platinum. John launched his own cologne, breakfast cereal, video game, action figure, you name it. He was the very embodiment of the American dream, that is, until it all came crashing down.”

Working alongside Goggins in this new Szymanski-directed mockumentary is Dennis Quaid (heard in voiceover in the teaser), Bo DerekTim Meadows, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Aside from Quaid, we don’t quite know how the supporting cast will figure into the story. John Bronco was conceived following Ford’s announcement the previously discontinued Bronco model would be back in 2021. The John Bronco idea was pitched to Ford by Imagine Documentaries, with the two working together on the project and the esteemed car company providing access to classic Ford vehicles and archival footage.

We’ll keep you posted on John Bronco‘s release date and John Bronco’s whereabouts. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser below and check out which movies we’ve pegged as the best comedies on Netflix.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

