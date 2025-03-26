A good movie musical can be elusive. Hollywood likes to cast its favorite stars and sometimes, an excellent screen actor can just absolutely flop in a musical. But not in Rob Marshall's Chicago. A tale of jazz-age vice and sin in the corrupt Cook County, it's easy to get lost in the razzle-dazzle of sex and murder. But while the likes of Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere get flashy numbers about getting away with murder and fooling juries, John C. Reilly grounds the spectacle of the film through his earnest, down-to-earth portrayal of Amos Hart—Roxie's husband.

No One Could Do Amos Hart Like John C. Reilly

Amos, as a character, is easy to play as purely comedic. A lesser actor may have portrayed him solely as a fool to be laughed at but Reilly understands, intrinsically, the humanity of Amos Hart. Amos isn't the brightest, but he is kind and loving, and though Reilly is funny as Amos, he dares to be far more than that. Amos is being played by his homicidal wife and the greedy lawyer they've hired to keep her from hanging. There is a tragedy inherent to his life that Reilly leans into; Amos is a minor, comedic character in the grand scheme of Chicago's story, but Reilly plays to the mundane struggles of the character. And he does it so well that within a film full of self-valorizing songs sung by those actively doing him wrong, you can't help but feel sorry for the guy.

Reilly's Performance Grounds 'Chicago'