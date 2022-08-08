John Cameron Mitchell, who recently appeared in the critically acclaimed The Sandman adaptation on Netflix has his eye on another iconic comic series. The actor has revealed he would be interested in the live-action adaptation of Grant Morrison’s comic series, The Invisibles.

In the first season of The Sandman, Mitchell plays the role of Hal, the owner of the Bed & Breakfast where Rose Walker stays in the series. Mitchell’s ambitions for a live-action of The Invisibles, though not yet reality is still possible given that the adaptation in which he currently stars had been subject to many bids to adapt it up till Netflix made it happen. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the premiere of the series, Mitchell spoke of his admiration for Neil Gaiman, the author of the Sandman; he also discussed his admiration of other authors, stating, "Alan Moore, Grant, and Gaiman were the three greats and they have some things in common," Mitchell says. "They work with old tropes and make them new, but they also are quite different.”

While speaking about comic series that sparked a sort of revolution, he spoke of the seminal ones in The Sandman, Watchmen, and The Invisibles and how they changed the comic landscape. He went on to offer his take on Gaiman’s work and sounds impressed:

“Neil went on to become his own Joseph Campbell in a way. He took all of these myths and made narratives out of all of them. He didn't come from, let's say, from a George Martin point of view where sometimes it feels like the hardware is more important than the software, if you know what I mean. Neil was always interested in the myth as it related to someone very human and modern myths, whereas George Martin is a bit more like Beowulf.”

Image Via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?

When asked which of the aforementioned projects he would like to work on, Mitchell revealed he would love to write an Invisibles series. He, however, does have his reservations about doing so as he feels that it would cost a lot to pull off but it does not take away from the fact that, in Mitchell’s eyes, it would be a wonderful project:

“But The Invisibles, the most famous book and maybe memorable is called Apocalipstick. It's about a trans member of the group of superheroes named Lord Fanny, who is this Brazilian boy in the tradition of Candomblé, which is a kind of Afro-Brazilian religion dealing with death. It's an incredible book. That alone would make an incredible feature just right there, and it's definitely echoes of [Hedwig and the Angry Itch] by way of a deeper kind of shamanistic tradition that I find fascinating. Maybe having grown up super Catholic, I still have the idea of ritual in me."

What the future holds is hard to predict for The Invisibles but Mitchell’s current involvement in the Gaiman adaptation of The Sandman has been doing well in haunting our dreams. The Sandman's cast also includes Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. The series is executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg.

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: