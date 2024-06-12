The Big Picture John Candy's last film, Wagons East, does not compare to his career highlights such as Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

Despite his doubts, Candy gave his all to the film, bonding with his co-stars before his untimely death.

The decision to complete the movie without Candy led to awkward scenes and a disappointing final product.

John Candy was one of the biggest comedic stars of the 1980s and 1990s, which is what makes his last appearance so difficult to watch in retrospect. Fresh off his massive hit in 1993's Cool Runnings, released only a few months before his death, he was very hesitant to take part in Wagons East, but eventually agreed to avoid further debt and fulfill his contract. Despite his misgivings, Candy still possessed an unrelenting work ethic, one based on his own insecurities that jeopardized his physical health. With three scenes left to film, he died of a heart attack in his sleep, leaving the rest of the movie to be finished without him. Ultimately, Candy’s professional instincts were proven correct and Wagons East now ranks as one of the worst films ever made. Even though his final film was less than stellar, he will always be remembered as one of the greatest comedic stars in film history.

Wagons East (1994) Wagons East follows a group of disillusioned settlers in the Old West who decide to leave their hard lives behind and head back east. They hire a drunken wagon master, James Harlow, to guide them on the treacherous journey. Along the way, they face various comedic challenges and mishaps, from hostile Native Americans to treacherous terrain. As the unlikely band of pioneers bonds over their shared misadventures, they discover new strengths and friendships. Release Date August 26, 1994 Director Peter Markle Cast John Candy , Richard Lewis , John C. McGinley , Ellen Greene , Robert Picardo , Ed Lauter , William Sanderson , Rodney A. Grant Runtime 107 Minutes Writers Matthew Carlson , Jerry Abrahamson

What Is 'Wagons East' About?

With how sparse the genre feels today, it can be easy to forget just how prominent the Western genre once was. Thanks to stars like John Wayne and Gary Cooper, tales about the Wild West were a staple of Old Hollywood, but by the 1990s, the Western genre had long been a shadow of former greatness. In a way, the very idea of Wagons East, a story about a group of settlers who try to return to their homes, represents this decline. There are few individual moments of glory to be had here and the role Candy plays is not exactly what one could call a great mentor figure. As James Harlow, an embittered and grizzled wagon master known for heavy drinking, Candy attempts to lead the group back to the East Coast, but hijinks quickly ensue. The questionable nature of Harlaw is only reinforced when he is revealed to be a survivor of the infamous Donner Party expedition 20 years earlier, leading to a few dramatic scenes. Overall, though, Wagons East is primarily a comedy, meaning that it essentially lives or dies based on its writing.

John Candy Was Unsure About ‘Wagons East’s Script

Image Via Tri-Star Pictures

At first glance, it might be easy to think John Candy was riding high at the end of 1993 and there is some truth to this belief. Over the previous few years, he starred in his most famous works with Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Uncle Buck, made a small but memorable appearance in Home Alone, and even joined Oliver Stone's JFK in a rare dramatic role. Later that year, Cool Runnings became a major hit and he had already shot another film, Canadian Bacon, to be released in 1995. Outside of the industry, Candy also became x.

What few people knew, though, was the struggles Candy faced behind the scenes. After purchasing a minority stake in the Argonauts, the team was facing financial difficulties and criminal scandals. Candy had also long struggled with his health and was described by worried family members as noticeably frail during this time. When he was approached to do Wagons East, his children told The Hollywood Reporter that he was ambivalent about the script. But there were also more personal reasons for Candy taking the part. As his Cool Runnings co-star Malik Yoba noted, Candy was still deeply insecure about his place in the industry and constantly feared unemployment:

“He was 42 at that point and had never taken a vacation in his professional career. He said it was because he was afraid he’d never work again. That always stuck with me. At that time, he was probably the biggest he had ever been in his life and I recall he had a trainer on set with him, and he was really struggling to lose weight. He was very insecure about his place in the Hollywood ecosystem. Most people would never imagine that would be the case for the great John Candy – but it was.”

Perhaps because of these fears, John Candy had a tendency to overwork on set and had difficulty saying no to others. Combined with his concerns for the quality of the film, this made filming Wagons East an exhausting process by his own admission (via Entertainment Weekly). Although the actor seemed in good health to all who knew him during the filming process, he had long struggled with his weight and faced even more issues with his personal life. While Candy was filming Wagons East, he got a phone call letting him know that his precious Argonauts team was being sold, leaving the actor feeling devastated and betrayed. He was still in costume when he got the call and Bob Crane Jr. told The Toronto Star: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say the colour went out of his face, but it was close.. “This was a cold, corporate, ‘we’re dumping this.’ He deserved better than that.”

Related How Filmmakers Navigated Unexpected Death During Production How the tragic passing of performers affected their final films.

Despite his hesitation over the script, his time on set was not entirely miserable, as he bonded with Richard Lewis and his last day was so delightful that he gave Lewis a rare phone call after midnight. This touching moment was soon tainted by tragedy as Candy died in his sleep from a heart attack the following morning. On the day of his death, Candy was due to leave the set for a break before his last week of filming and Lewis had arrived to bid him farewell, which made the news all the more shocking to hear. The sudden death of his co-star and friend devastated Lewis, who was among the first to learn of the event, and it quickly transformed one of his best days of filming into the worst.

When John Candy Died, ‘Wagons East’ Was Left With No Easy Answers

Image via TriStar Pictures

Whenever an actor dies during filming, the response can often vary based on specific circumstances. Some films, still early into production, might recast the role or even leave the movie unfinished out of respect. Others, near the end of shooting, might be considered too far gone to cancel and finish their scenes through unconventional methods. With only three scenes left to shoot, Wagons East went for the latter option, filming the last of Candy’s scenes with rough CGI and body doubles. As a New York Times article noted at the time, this decision was primarily an economic one, and it made much more sense than recasting the role entirely or canceling the film.

Although the film can hardly be blamed for its decision, the effect on the final product is very noticeable. The few scenes where Candy has been replaced are painfully awkward to watch and the fact that it remains so obvious can often prove disruptive to an already unpleasant viewing experience. For a movie that is already unfunny, being reminded that this was John Candy's last project makes it even more uncomfortable to watch, and the scenes feel rushed at best, rather than a tribute to a comedic legend. Perhaps this might be unfair since the film was never intended to become a tribute to John Candy in the same way other films have done to honor their deceased stars, but the knowledge of his untimely death still leaves a dark cloud over Wagons East.

‘Wagons East’ Doesn't Live Up to the Legacy of John Candy

Close

Ultimately, Wagons East would end up being one of two films John Candy would never live to see released, with Canadian Bacon coming out the following year. As the last film he shot before his death in March 1994, Wagons East remains a sad end to a great comedic career. Even without the circumstances caused by his death, Wagons East now ranks as one of the worst comedies ever made, and one of the few to receive a 0% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences might have been somewhat kinder, granting it a 34% on the site, but it remains easily forgettable at best. Ironically, the fact that it was Candy’s last project might actually be the only thing memorable or noteworthy about it.

Still, none of this takes away from just how great Candy’s career was. His instincts about the quality of Wagons East might have proven correct and although he had no control over the script, he still gave the movie his all. At the time, Roger Ebert noted that the film would be forgettable, but John Candy himself will be remembered for his greatest hits over his biggest failures. When we all think of the actor, we conjure images of his parody role in Spaceballs, his most famous turns in Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and his brief but effective role in Home Alone. Wagons East was his last, and most certainly his least.

Wagons East is available to watch on Prime Video in the United States.

Watch on Amazon Prime