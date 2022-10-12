It's no secret that horror master John Carpenter loves his video games. He was a fairly early adopter of the medium, enjoying Sonic the Hedgehog when it was first released in 1992 and since expanding his horizons from there to experience all games old, new, beloved, and reviled. During an interview with The A.V. Club, Carpenter sat down to discuss some of his favorite games of the year as well as scoring Halloween Ends, but he also touched on a particular series he'd still like to explore on the big screen - Dead Space.

Released in 2008 and set in the far-flung future of 2508, the original Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he sets out to figure out what happened to the mining ship USG Ishimura and, specifically, his girlfriend Nicole who was a senior medical officer aboard the ship. When he and his crew crash lands aboard the vessel, however, they discover it overrun by Necromorphs, twisted Cronenberg-like zombies hell-bent on infecting or killing all living things around them. Isaac is left to explore the ship crawling with creatures and find parts to repair the ship he arrived with, the Kellion. The game stuck with players for its terrifying atmosphere mixed with elements of cosmic horror and religion based around its nightmarish Necromorphs, earning it a pair of sequels, spinoffs, a comic adaptation, and two animated features.

Carpenter first expressed his interest in giving the games the big-screen live-action treatment back in 2013 when the series was a bit fresher in everyone's minds. With more time to mull it over, he still wants to see that happen. "The only one I can think of, and I’ve mentioned it before, is Dead Space," Carpenter responded when asked if he'd ever tackle a video game adaptation. "That would make a real great movie. I could do that." Moreover, he expressed his love for the rest of the series too, even the divisive Dead Space 3, adding "Well, any of them were really good. I even like the last one, the action one that nobody else liked."

While it's unlikely to happen, Carpenter would be the perfect director to adapt Dead Space in part because of how well his own alien horror The Thing turned out. It's hard to look at the series' Necromorphs and not see similarities to the various forms of Carpenter's own creation. He'd be working in a similar ballpark with Dead Space, drawing horror from the fear that the terrifying creatures are lurking around the next corner. The only real hope the film has of potentially coming together would be if the upcoming Dead Space remake renews interest in the franchise.

In the meantime, Carpenter is about to see his landmark horror franchise come to a close with Halloween Ends on October 14, marking the final fight between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her boogeyman Michael Myers. He's also been busy exploring other games in his spare time, enjoying Bethesda's online RPG Fallout 76 and the more recent Horizon: Forbidden West. Gaming has been a regular hobby for the director especially as he's focused less on helming projects himself lately.

The Dead Space remake will release next year on January 27 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for those who never got a chance to experience the sci-fi horror or anyone looking to revisit the Ishimura. Check out the trailer below: