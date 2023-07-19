A lawman takes the iron horse to a mining town on the frontier. An outlaw by the name of Desolation awaits retrieval to stand trial in the city. The only problem? Ghosts. Or Mars. Or flashbacks nestled inside flashbacks. Admittedly, John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars is a patchwork of problems, having released in 2001 to a critical drubbing. Sometimes considered Carpenter’s very worst film, the science fiction horror Western was the last feature he’d direct for almost a decade, breaking a streak that imprinted on the ‘70s and ‘80s with genre classics like Halloween and Escape from New York before wobbling through the ‘90s. In this way, Carpenter’s arrival in the 2000s was a logical terminating point: like the mythical cowboy — or the Western genre itself — he was bound to a specific time and place. Ghosts of Mars was very much a spiritual remake of his earlier Assault on Precinct 13 only four years before the actual remake, and during the same summer as CG blockbusters like The Mummy Returns and Jurassic Park III. Could this be why a horror movie from The Horror Master himself seemingly ended his directing career?

It’s possible Ghosts of Mars hasn’t been around long enough, though modern critics have already begun to reassess. This is the John Carpenter curse, or one of them, anyway. Assault on Precinct 13 opened to mixed reviews in America, and only found its audience in Europe. The Thing bombed at the box office, and Vincent Canby wrote in The New York Times that it was “the quintessential moron movie of the ‘80s.” Fast-forward almost 40 years, and Quentin Tarantino is praising the film on a late night talk show. Ghosts of Mars might, too, have its champions. The difference, of course, is that John Carpenter continued to make movies after Assault on Precinct 13, and The Thing, and Big Trouble in Little China — he’s been around this block a few times — so it’s tempting to think of each reassessed classic as a single papercut, with Ghosts of Mars being the thousandth. Based on the premise alone, it’s indeed the same high-concept genre hybrid characteristic of his filmography.

RELATED: 8 Best John Carpenter Movies That Aren’t 'Halloween' or 'The Thing'

What Is ‘Ghosts of Mars’ About?

Image via Screen Gems

In truth, the iron horse is a futuristic space train, and the mining town carved into the red planet. The lawman is actually a law woman, Lieutenant Melanie Ballard (Natasha Henstridge) — nothing out of the ordinary in a matriarchal society. This is an intriguing world-building detail that hardly disrupts the sci-fi action — this typically male space — and ensures the cast is filled out by talent like Pam Grier, Clea DuVall, and Joanna Cassidy. There’s a scene where a cop gets rough with a suspect, (you know, “Stop BS’ing me!”) and another cop has to shout a calming “Lieutenant!”, but in this scenario, all three are women. Pam Grier’s character Commander Helena Braddock takes Melanie and a small team of police into Shining Canyon to retrieve the jailed Desolation Williams (Ice Cube), and they find that the town is empty. After unlocking a few doors thanks to Sergeant Jericho Butler (Jason Statham) and locating Desolation, the situation becomes clear, if such a thing can be: the miners have been possessed by the vengeful spirits of dead Martians. Now they’re running around in mutilated human hosts, waving blades and throwing buzz saws like shuriken, with alarming accuracy.

John Carpenter rarely made sequels to his own movies, with an exception like Escape from L.A. being a radical departure from Escape from New York. This leaves a science fiction film like Ghosts of Mars with more world-building than it strictly requires, as the story begins with proper nouns like the "Matronage" and "Utopia" — a penal colony on Jericho’s résumé — before its scope collapses onto a siege plot. Most of the movie takes place in the ill-defined interiors of a town jail, with a room of cells that looks a lot like the lobby. As a result, scenes of key exposition lack visual distinction and blur into one another. The story becomes muddled and difficult to engage with, but maybe that was the point? Ghosts of Mars opens with a frame narrative, of Melanie giving an after action report as the sole survivor of the Desolation Williams mission. She becomes the narrator for recent events, introduced by screenwipe transitions or crossfades. In fact, crossfades are integral to the film’s grammar, even occurring between shots within continuous scenes.

‘Ghosts of Mars’ Is Cool, but Compromised

Image via Screen Gems

Along with the altered state induced by Melanie’s drug addiction, and the red-flavored ghost vision a la Evil Dead, the movie has a dreamlike texture with a maybe appropriately soporific effect. However, when it comes time to make good on the over-the-top title, Ghosts of Mars absolutely delivers. The cops and criminals band together against the supernatural threat, and for some reason that means kung fu, broken bones, and decapitations against a background of explosions. The spectacle is so great and so sudden, thanks in large part to Desolation literally losing patience and throwing himself into the mob of enemies with both chromed machine-gun barrels blazing. His compatriot Uno (Duane Davis) shouts, “Jericho, grenade!” and Jericho turns and tosses him an explosive. It’s like a video game, though nobody seems to understand the rules. See, once a possessed host body is killed, the ghost pops out and seeks a new host. So why blaze at all? If you kill a ghost, you get possessed!

The scenario plays out logically, like the earlier Return of the Living Dead and its undying zombies. It turns out, there is no way to truly stop these angry Martian spirits, so Melanie and Desolation walk into the closing credits with a promise that they’ll keep on fighting. “Let’s just kick some ass,” Desolation says. “It’s what we do best,” Melanie responds, and that’s the final line of the movie. A cycle of violence, but suggesting what? Some wry commentary on American expansion? Well, that’s difficult to say, and this is the pitfall of compounding any genre with a Western. At its heart, this is a “cowboys and Indians” story, with the Martians bearing the stereotypical hallmarks of the cinematic Native: war paint, chants, preindustrial weaponry. It isn’t the most flattering representation, these rampaging freakshows with an artisanal appreciation for heads on pikes — not to mention that the thematic resolution is to kill them all. “It’s not their planet anymore,” Melanie says. This is where the wry commentary needs to come in, but it doesn't.

‘Ghosts of Mars’ Is One of Carpenter's Last Major Directing Credits

Image via Screen Gems

All the puzzle pieces are there, but they don’t fit together. In fact, some of the pieces would seem to belong to other puzzles. Melanie’s drug use, the frame narrative, and the film’s dreamlike quality reach toward one another to say something about unreliable narration, but inside her flashback, we get other characters’ testimonies with corresponding flashbacks. More importantly, what does unreliable narration have to do with vengeful spirits? Unless there’s a suspicion that Melanie is possessed and her account of events is compromised? But if that were borne out textually, again, what’s the point? Which isn’t to say that a point is always the point, but its absence may leave dangling, complicated threads, more so than typifies a midnight movie. There’s a lot going on in Ghosts of Mars, but there isn’t quite enough of any one thing. Desolation isn’t a hardcore killer like Riddick, he’s just a guy in jail. Similarly, as a pastiche of earlier John Carpenter movies, it doesn’t do anything better than what he’s done before, and so it is, simply, another John Carpenter movie. This, however, was something too valuable to lose.

In an interview with Shock Till You Drop in 2010, John Carpenter explained that when he’d wrapped on Ghosts of Mars, he found himself exhausted, and no longer in love with the process. He wasn’t quite done with filmmaking then, as Mick Garris invited him on to direct two episodes of Masters of Horror, and he attempted to launch multiple film projects before landing on The Ward. Whether it was the constant rejection by mainstream moviegoers or the stress of film production, The Horror Master has chosen to keep Hollywood at arm’s length. He’ll produce and he’ll score, but where’s the next John Carpenter’s Something of Something? If anything, a title like Ghosts of Mars opens a floodgate of earnest B-movie possibility. John Carpenter’s Zombies… on Ice? Samurai from Hell? Fun but too idiosyncratic, it may not be a hidden gem, but it does tell us one thing: the only “worst” John Carpenter movie is the one that doesn’t exist.