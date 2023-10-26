Godzilla Day is coming up, and Shout TV has invited horror legend John Carpenter to the party. Carpenter will host a four-film marathon of kaiju classics on the streaming platform. November 3 is the anniversary of the Japanese release of Gojira, alias Godzilla, King of the Monsters, the giant monster movie start started it all - and it has recently been designated Godzilla Day, the occasion to celebrate all things enormous, radioactive, and city-ravaging.

For the occasion, longtime Godzilla fan John Carpenter, who recently returned to the director's chair for Suburban Screams, will host Masters of Monsters, a hand-selected four-movie marathon of Toho Studios monster mayhem. It will air on the free streaming platform starting at 3 p.m. EST on November 3, just one of the scheduled Godzilla Day festivities, which also includes new merchandise, a Pluto TV marathon, and tickets going on sale for the latest Godzilla movie, Godzilla Minus One.

What Are John Carpenter's Picks for 'Masters of Monsters'?

The marathon will begin with 1954's Gojira, the movie that introduced the world to Godzilla and kicked off a whole genre of rubber-suited stuntpeople trashing model cities that continues to delight audiences to this day. More serious-minded than the subsequent films of the series, Gojira is a somewhat sober meditation on the atomic horror that was unleashed on Japan by the nuclear bomb at the end of World War II. Carpenter will follow that up with 1956's Rodan, Toho's first color kaiju movie; it concerns an enormous pterosaur-like creature. In the third film, 1964's Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, Godzilla, Rodan, and Mothra have to join forces to take on one of their greatest enemies, the triple-threat creature of the title. Also known as Monster Zero, Ghidorah has been one of Godzilla's most persistent foes, most recently tangling with him in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The marathon will conclude with a kaiju movie of a different stripe: 1966's War of the Gargantuas. In it, two enormous hairy humanoids, both grown from the heart of Frankenstein's Monster, duke it out, much to the detriment of Tokyo.

Masters of Monsters will begin at 3 p.m. EST on Shout TV. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Masters of Monsters below.