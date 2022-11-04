It's Godzilla! Run...toward the Masters of Monsters Marathon, hosted by John Carpenter, presented by Shout Factory TV, and streaming on the horror platform SCREAMBOX and other digital platforms. The marathon began last night in celebration of Godzilla Day, and lasts for four days, ending on November 6. The epic marathon was announced via a short trailer on Shout Factory TV's official Twitter.

Godzilla Day takes place on November 3 every year and celebrates the iconic big-screen lizard. Godzilla is a prehistoric monster who received his powers from nuclear radiation and is known in some films as the villain and in later films as an antihero. The marathon spotlights four films focused on four different monsters from the Godzilla universe: Godzilla (Gojira), which was shown on November 3; Rodan, which will show tonight, on November 4; Ghidorah - The Three-Headed Monster, which will show on November 5; and War of the Gargantuas, which will show on November 6.

Carpenter praises Godzilla by saying in the trailer, "No matter how Godzilla is manifested on the screen, his roar lives on." Carpenter is the perfect choice to host this marathon as he is a long-time Godzilla fan and a staple in the horror genre.

Carpenter, the "Master of Horror," is a well-known director and composer. He first released Dark Star and Assault on Precinct 13 before releasing the iconic 1978 slasher film, Halloween. He followed that release with films like The Fog, Escape From New York, Prince of Darkness, The Thing, They Live, and many others. He composed the music for many of his films and worked with his son, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies on the music for David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy as well as the Firestarter remake. With a Godzilla fan like Carpenter at the marathon's helm, both Carpenter fans and Godzilla fans will be in for a treat.

The marathon will stream on SCREAMBOX, Shout Factory TV, Twitch, and other digital channels at 6 p.m. Pacific Time/ 8 p.m. Central Time/ 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Check out the list of other digital channels the marathon will stream on at the Masters of Monsters website, and take a look at the Twitter announcement from Shout Factory TV below: