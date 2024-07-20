The Big Picture Carpenter's Masters of Horror episode, "Cigarette Burns," is a dread-inducing slow burn that delves into existential and religious terror.

The episode features disturbing visuals and human-to-human violence, making it one of Carpenter's darkest works.

Unlike Carpenter's usual tongue-in-cheek style, "Cigarette Burns" is a hopeless and pessimistic journey into pure evil.

John Carpenter's name is known even in the households of those who despise horror. He is a master of several of horror's various subgenres. Not only did he modernize the slasher film for the '80s with Halloween but he also delved into political dystopia with They Live and cosmic dread in Prince of Darkness and In the Mouth of Madness. And, of course, he gifted us perhaps the greatest horror remake of all time and the blueprint for many paranoia-driven horror movies, 1982's The Thing. What is sadly less known is Carpenter's underrated, one-hour short film that premiered on a Showtime horror series. Masters of Horror is an anthology TV show from the mid-2000s that broadcast one-hour installments directed by a different horror mastermind. It is no surprise that Carpenter's slot is dread-inducing, but it may shock some fans to hear that it might just be his scariest work to date.

What Is John Carpenter's "Cigarette Burns" About?

Carpenter's episode, "Cigarette Burns," follows Kirby Sweetman (Norman Reedus), a grieving movie theater owner trying to cope with his wife's suicide. Looking to pay off a debt to his father-in-law, he takes on the task of locating an infamous lost film for rich cinephile Mr. Bellinger (Udo Kier). The film, "La Fin Absolue du Monde," supposedly led the audience members at its one and only screening to brutally murder each other. What follows next is a panic attack of an experience, a dread-inducing slow burn that feels like a walk through Hell and back. Through its slow pacing and bleak tone, existential and religiously terrifying themes, nightmarish imagery, and violence, "Cigarette Burns" makes for Carpenter's scariest work.

'Cigarette Burns'' Stands Out in Carpenter's Filmography

What sets "Cigarette Burns" apart from many of Carpenter's other films (except for the likes of The Thing) is the dedication to its slow-burning narrative and bleak tone. This is due to the existential nature of the episode. As Kirby looks for the film and grows closer to his goal, his world becomes more detached from reality. Hallucinations interrupt his life, and the unholy nature of the film begins to consume his every step. This slow-building dread, combined with an abstract antagonist that cannot be fended off like any other horror villain and a strong sense of hopelessness, makes this episode a truly bleak affair.

The religious and existential themes in the film are stomach-churning. It's revealed that the film is cursed because it features documentary footage of an actual angel being mutilated. The wings are brutally cut off. Because of this unholy act, the film itself is a malevolent presence. The closer one gets to it, the more negative energy consumes their life. The concept of an angel being brutalized is already horrifying, but the film is still nightmarishly existential in a more abstract sense.

Carpenter has spent a lot of time in his career focusing on the furthest reach of the deadliest evils. However, many pale in comparison here. Halloween highlights Michael Myers as an unstoppable, ambiguous evil. The Thing focuses on a creature with shape-shifting abilities that are downright spine-tingling. "La Absolute Fin du Mon" is an even more frightening conceptual antagonist, though. It is the epitome of pure human evil, its power stemming from the most vile and unholy of human actions.

What makes this abstract villain more frightening than any other Carpenter enemy is that is does not have a physical being to fight. There is no way to stand ground against a piece of art with demonic energy. Michael Myers can be destroyed, the shapeshifter can be fought off, and even Christine can be demolished...at least for a little bit, that is. A film, while printed physically, is a projected art piece. It cannot be destroyed or fended off. There is no stopping it either, as anyone who comes into close contact with it falls down a dark rabbit hole that most likely leads to insanity or death. It is a villain so powerful that it does not need to attack. It just needs to exist to exert it's dark energy. Carpenter is no stranger to depicting heinous villains on-screen, but here he gives us evil personified.

'Cigarette Burns' Is John Carpenter's Goriest Work

Aside from the pacing and narrative themes, "Cigarette Burns" is a visual nightmare as well. The episode has some of the most upsetting imagery in any of Carpenter's works, pairing twisted religious iconography with nauseating death scenes. Visuals regarding the angel are particularly disturbing. He is portrayed as a frail, withered being without wings, stripped of any power or strength. Clips from the arthouse film are also shown briefly, displaying avant-garde footage of the angel being tortured, creating a sense of complete unholiness and representing the utter and unfettered evil at hand.

Besides the religious visuals, the gore is also the worst of any Carpenter work. And this is the director of The Thing we're talking about. Besides the actual deaths themselves, what is so scary is that all of the violence is human and grounded. Despite the supernatural and Satanic forces at play, every violent act is committed by a human. Even in Halloween, Michael Myers felt unhuman, and more of a powerful force rather than a disturbed person. This human-to-human violence connects to these spiritual ideas of true evil influencing morality. Some of the deaths include a brutal decapitation, a throat slit, and a butler gouging his own eyes out. It does not cut away from any of the brutality, either. Then, in quite possibly one of the most inventive death scenes in horror, Bellinger feeds his own organs into a projector after watching the cursed film. His organs loop through the machine like film and crimson red is broadcast onto the screen. It is one of the most nauseating visuals in all of horror film and television and is enough to make even some of the most seasoned gore hounds lose their appetite.

Despite his horror legend status, this bleak, existential tone is still quite shocking in a Carpenter flick. He usually features more tongue-in-cheek, comedic, or light-hearted elements in his movies. Christine is extremely comedic with a satirical twist. They Live has a lot of comedic moments, and borders on being more of an action flick than outright horror. Even The Thing features some great, cheesy one-liners by star Kurt Russell. Even his darkest satirical films have some trace elements of some kind of fun or kitsch, but "Cigarette Burns" has none of this. The film feels hopeless; no matter what, there is no good that can come of Kirby's journey, and nothing positive in the end. This hopelessness is what defines "Cigarette Burns." This may not make it to everyone's taste, but it without a doubt puts it up there as Carpenter's scariest work. It is a depraved, pessimistic installment, and it's a shame how underappreciated it is. Unlike La Fin Absolue du Monde, "Cigarette Burns" should not become lost media.

