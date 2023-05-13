Before making Halloween, John Carpenter basically almost made a Michael Myers movie in a nuclear power plant! That's even how the man himself has described it. Emphasis on the word "basically," because really, Carpenter's canceled 70s horror film Meltdown would have been the filmmaker's first go at a slasher movie. The film would've followed a group of people who are being stalked by a mysterious figure in a nuclear power plant, with some really gruesome deaths to throttle audiences. Sound familiar? Meltdown was initially developed when Carpenter had seen small successes with his films Assault on Precinct 13 and Dark Star, but before he had his first mega-hit with Halloween, so the film's script was pretty ambitious and determined to impress. Probably too much so, seeing that the film never ended up hitting screens. There would be later attempts at making Meltdown, but unfortunately, Carpenter fans are still waiting to see this one come to life.

Carpenter began writing Meltdown in 1977, one year before Halloween would be released. The film was to be loosely based on the novel The Prometheus Crisis by Thomas N. Scortia and Frank M. Robinson. Scortia and Robinson's novel was vastly different from what Carpenter's screenplay ended up becoming. The novel takes place at Project Prometheus, a massive nuclear power station that is set to solve the nation's energy crisis, but unknown to those running it, is nearing a meltdown. This sounds way more like another great 70s disaster movie (pictures like The Poseidon Adventure, The Towering Inferno, and Airport) than it does a slasher movie, right? That's where John Carpenter comes into the picture.

RELATED: Remember When John Carpenter Directed a Horror Western

'Meltdown' Was a Precursor to 'Halloween'

Image Via Compass International Pictures

Over the years, John Carpenter has been attached to and left several projects, but few have informed later works as much as Meltdown. Carpenter seemingly scrapped everything that the novel had to offer. Its title and national-level crisis ideas were all mostly gone! Loads of elements were trashed except for the novel's nuclear power plant setting. Carpenter used this fresh slate to drum up a hefty cast of characters, a slew of vicious kills, and a mean slasher to take care of business. Take away the power plant setting, and you basically end up with Halloween, right? Well, seeing that Meltdown began and ended its development the year before the first Michael Myers movie, it makes sense that many ideas would be carried over.

Michael Myers and The Figure Aren't So Different

No slasher is complete without a mysterious villain at its core, and Meltdown has a great one! Eerily reminiscent of Michael Myers' original name, The Shape, is this film's slasher, The Figure. Little is made known about The Figure's origin in the film's screenplay, but there are hints at him being the survivor of an atomic bomb test. Now, he has set the power plant's computers to cause a meltdown and is going around killing innocent victims in the meantime. The Figure's cloudy origins and motives are a perfect mirror for Myers', with his ultimate goal of a power plant meltdown being their biggest difference. The screenplay for Meltdown never details his face being seen, unlike Myers' unmasking at the end of the original Halloween. That said, there is a scene with The Figure speaking on a pre-recorded tape, as opposed to the eerily quiet Myers. But hey, there was a character in the script named Ben Tramer, a name that was carried over to Halloween!

Soon after writing Meltdown, Carpenter got a job for a film called The Babysitter Murders. Guess what smash hit that movie ended up becoming? Halloween's success moved Carpenter away from his power plant horror film for more reasons than one. The two were so similar that it's hard to imagine that he'd want to go back and make the same film all over again. That and the 1979 disaster film The China Syndrome featured a nuclear power plant meltdown, so the timing was too close. Carpenter would move forward with films like Elvis and The Fog, leaving Meltdown in the dust.

There Were Other Attempts at Bringing 'Meltdown' to Life

That's not to say that there haven't been other attempts at bringing Meltdown to the big screen. The 80s and 90s saw the ill-fated project being brought in and out of development hell multiple times. In the early 1980s, Gremlins filmmaker Joe Dante was brought on to direct the disaster slasher, a project that he cleverly stated "melted down" after the production company Avco Embassy went under. In 1994, the project was picked up by director John Dahl and reconfigured as an action movie like Die Hard, with Rocky IV's Dolph Lundgren as its lead. This version doesn't sound bad! It just sounds very, very different from Carpenter's original vision, but because of multiple legal disputes, the 90s action movie spin on Meltdown never came to pass. The project was announced to be moving forward once more in 1997 with actor Casper Van Dien, but like all previous attempts, it never happened. It feels weird to see filmmakers trying to turn the original horror screenplay into an action movie, but Carpenter similarly strayed from the novel's disaster elements. Man, it's no wonder that Meltdown has been so all over the place.

'Meltdown' Is One of the Many "What-Ifs" of John Carpenter's Career

Image via Universal Pictures

The idea of a disaster slasher film from John Carpenter honestly sounds great. He's one of the most reliable genre filmmakers of his time, proving time again that he can tackle just about any genre. Movies like Assault on Precinct 13 and Escape from New York showed that he could handle both large and small-scale action around this time, so any power plant meltdown scenes wouldn't be much of a stretch for him. His horror chops are what he's best known for though, and Halloween's release one year later proves that late 1970s Carpenter was more than ready to tackle the genre. Given its nuclear power plant setting, the project might have required a bigger budget than many other films in his filmography. It would have been interesting to see him given more resources so early in his career, but it's also arguable that his independent and low-budget roots are what trained him to be so resourceful as he moved into bigger budgets later in his career.

John Carpenter's Meltdown is, unfortunately, one of his career's many "what-if" movies. Had Carpenter been able to make the disaster slasher, maybe his career would have turned away from horror and gone down a more commercial, blockbuster route. He could have also just continued in a horror direction though, given its many Halloween-isms. That being said, it's for the best that Halloween was as big of a success as it was and steered him away from Meltdown. Had Carpenter not introduced audiences to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode, who knows if we would have ever gotten classics like The Thing or They Live? One thing's for certain though, and that's that die-hard Carpenter fans will always wonder what Carpenter's Meltdown could have been.