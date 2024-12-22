There's no bigger name in horror than John Carpenter. The writer-director has made such classics as Halloween, The Fog, The Thing and They Live. However, not all his films are treated equally or as beloved. One of the best examples of this is Memoirs of an Invisible Man. The Chevy Chase-starring horror comedy was panned by critics and considered box office bomb when it was released in 1992. Over 30 years later, the narrative hasn't changed much from that initial cold reception. However, horror fans can give Memoirs of an Invisible Man a second chance as it's now streaming for free.

Memoirs of an Invisible Man just joined Fandango at Home's large selection of free titles (with ads). While most of the horror films in this line up are throwaway direct-to-video affairs, Memoirs is the rare film on the list to get a theatrical release. It joins other well-known horror films like 1922’s Nosferatu on the service. The horror comedy only made $14 million in its domestic run, which accounted for at best half its reported $30-40 million budget. That's despite Carpenter and Chase being at the peak of their careers. The latter of which just came off the mega success of Christmas Vacation a few years prior. Yet it wasn't helped by its 28% and 33% critic/audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. This film would start a string of misses for Carpenter, which included Escape From LA, Ghosts of Mars and The Ward.

What Is ‘Memoirs of an Invisible Man’ About?

Image via Warner Bros.

A twist on the iconic H.G. Wells' horror story and based on the novel of the same name, Memoirs of an Invisible Man follows a carefree gentleman named Nick Halloway (Chase) who turns invisible when an experiment goes horribly wrong. After a government agent (Sam Neill) catches wind of Halloway's antics at the scene of a crime, this invisible man goes on the run with his new flame, Alice Monroe (Daryl Hannah). While it's not as memorable or good as other adaptations like the classic 1933 film or its 2020 remake, Memoirs offers enough thrills and laughs to make any Carpenter fan satisfied. It's in the bottom tier of his filmography with less of the director's signature feel than the genre community is used to seeing. However, maybe this new free way to watch the film is exactly what it needs to finally find its audience.

Before you stream Memoirs of an Invisible Man, the trailer for the horror comedy can be viewed below. The film is also readily available to purchase on Blu-ray.

