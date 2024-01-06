John Carpenter has more than earned his reputation as the "Master of Horror." Much of our modern perception of the horror genre can be credited to the work that Carpenter has done, as he conceived some of the scariest images and creatures in the history of the genre. After all, this is the man who came up with Michael Myers!

Although Carpenter often draws on the influence of science fiction, fantasy, Western, and even comedy films, his films all have one thing in common: they get the viewers' blood pumping. Expertly combining genre filmmaking with good, old-fashioned thrills, Carpenter's movies are intense, ambitious, and hectic. These 10 movies are the most intense in John Carpenter's filmography, with most standing out as modern classics.

10 'In the Mouth of Madness' (1994)

Carpenter has rarely been silent about his critics, and 1994's In the Mouth of Madness allowed him to explore what obsessive fan culture looked like. The film follows the psychiatric patient Sam Trent (Sam Neill), who begins searching through a small town for an enigmatic horror author known only as "Sutter Cane." As Trent's investigation grows more intense, he begins to lose grip on his reality. Carpenter does a great job at blurring the line between fantasy and reality, as much of the film comes exclusively from Trent's perspective.

Trent is one of Carpenter's most engaging protagonists because he is neither a hero nor a villain. It's unclear how much of the film is filtered through his perspective, and the viewers have no reason to believe he is entirely objective about what's happening. It makes for an unusual narrative structure that helps mask some of the film's major twists. In the Mouth of Madness is a stellar showcase for Sam Neill and an intense trip into horror from the hand of one of the genre's greatest champions.

In the Mouth of Madness Release Date February 3, 1995 Cast Sam Neill , Julie Carmen , Jurgen Prochnow , David Warner John Glover , Bernie Casey Rating R Runtime 95

9 'Big Trouble In Little China' (1986)

Big Trouble In Little China is one of John Carpenter's best non-Halloween movies. Essentially serving as a homage to action, fantasy, and noir cinema, Big Trouble In Little China allowed Carpenter to make fun of many of the cliches that he observed within other genre films. Kurt Russell's character, Jack Burton, essentially feels like a parody of what a "legitimate" action hero would look like. Although Burton gets himself into trouble when he starts messing around with a group of ancient sorcerers, the film never takes itself seriously enough to feel like he's actually in danger.

While lighter in tone compared to the rest of Carpenter's filmography, Big Trouble In Little China serves as a great introduction to Carpenter's work for novices who don't want to watch his scarier films. The plot heightens in intensity by the time it reaches its conclusion. With its allusions to Asian action cinema, Big Trouble In Little China features a different combat style compared to other action films of the era. Russell is so charismatic that simply seeing his character in danger can be intense.

8 'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

Assault on Precinct 13 doesn't feature any of the fantasy, science fiction, or horror elements that Carpenter is often associated with. It's a much more realistic crime thriller that follows the team-up between police officer Lieutenant Ethan Bishop (Austin Stoker) and death row inmate Napoleon Wilson (Darwin Joston). The film is effectively an unofficial remake of the classic Howard Hawks' Western Rio Bravo.

Although bound by the confines of reality, Assault on Precinct 13 remains an intense thriller because of its authenticity. The notion of criminals taking over a police station feels plausible, and Carpenter explores the natural ramifications of the situation for local law enforcement. Carpenter showed with one of his earliest films that he could make tight, entertaining films on a limited budget.

7 'Prince of Darkness' (1987)

Carpenter had dabbled with slashers and aliens before, but Prince of Darkness allowed him to use Satan himself as the main villain. Prince of Darkness follows a group of college-age students studying quantum mechanics who discover that Satan himself has taken physical form. Carpenter's frequent collaborator, Donald Pleasence, has a memorable role as a priest investigating this pure source of evil.

While many exorcism-related films are able to skid by with a PG-13 rating, Prince of Darkness engages with the full horror of its R-rating. The Satanic imagery is among the most striking in Carpenter's entire filmography. By placing engaging characters in a situation that feels like a pure nightmare, Carpenter finds a way to realize the audience's worst fears.

Prince of Darkness Release Date October 23, 1987 Cast Donald Pleasence , Jameson Parker , Victor Wong , Lisa Blount , Dennis Dun , Susan Blanchard Rating R Runtime 102

6 'Christine' (1983)

Carpenter and Stephen King are a match made in every horror buff's dream. Based on one of King's most acclaimed novels, Christine follows the nerdy high school student Arnie Cunningham (Keith Gordon), who deals with relentless bullies at school. Although Arnie thinks he might survive his miserable high school experience with the help of a super-powered car called "Christine," the vehicle begins transforming him into a more violent person.

The intense, disturbing genius of Christine lies in watching a character as likable as Arnie change into a different person. One of King's greatest abilities as an author is creating a distorted version of reality. In Christine, Carpenter shows how any semblance of "normalcy" in Arnie's life evaporates once he falls under Christine's corrupting influence. Featuring one of cinema's greatest inanimate killers, Christine is a fascinating study in morality that makes for one of Carpenter's most intense thrillers.

Christine Release Date May 11, 1983 Cast Keith Gordon , John Stockwell , Alexandra Paul , Robert Prosky , Harry Dean Stanton , Christine Belford Rating R Runtime 110

5 'Starman' (1984)

Carpenter's movies may be intense, but 1984's Starman proved that he had a heart. The emotional science fiction drama follows the young widow Jenny Hayden (Karen Allen), who discovers that the body of her husband, Scott, has become inhabited by a mysterious alien (Jeff Bridges). Although Jenny and the eponymous "Star Man" run into some dangerous government forces, the film is more focused on showing how Jenny moves past her grief and finds a new purpose in life.

Bridges received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance. While Carpenter is often known for the dark aspects of his style, Starman is easily his most empathetic film, a warm-hearted, emotional story about love and loss featuring incredible chemistry between Allen and Bridges. Starman's tenderness and central bond make seeing the characters in danger even more emotional for the viewer, turning it into an unexpectedly intense experience.

starman Release Date December 13, 1984 Cast Jeff Bridges , Karen Allen , Charles Martin Smith , Richard Jaeckel , Robert Phalen , Tony Edwards Rating PG Runtime 115

4 'Escape From New York' (1981)

Escape From New York frames its story within a version of the future that isn't that far removed from reality. The film takes place in 1997 when the federal government has confined all criminals to a maximum security facility in New York City, turning the Big Apple into a dangerous wasteland. After the President's daughter is kidnapped, the brooding criminal Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is dispatched to save her.

Carpenter turns familiar locations in New York into frightening versions of what they once were, adding a distinctive sense of dread to the action. His version of New York is a well-realized chaotic nightmare filled with visual detail that shows the collapse of society. While Escape From New York is among Carpenter's most propulsive thrillers, its commentary on the inherent cruelty of human nature also makes it among his most profound social statements.

Escape From New York Release Date May 23, 1981 Cast Kurt Russell , Lee Van Cleef , Ernest Borgnine Donald Pleasence , Isaac Hayes , Season Hubley Rating R Runtime 99

3 'They Live' (1988)

They Live serves as a thoughtful, frightening analysis of the evils of capitalism and consumerism. The film follows the drifter George Nada (Roddy Piper), who uses mysterious sunglasses that allow him to see an unspeakable truth: the world has been taken over by an alien race that has controlled human behavior through the use of subliminal imaging.

Although They Live is often interpreted, it remains one of Carpenter's more complex films due to its political commentary. It examines how the seductive nature of advertising can force even the most rational people to give up their values; it's a haunting look at who actually has control in a capitalistic society. They Live is Intense and thought-provoking, a reflexive film that has aged like wine. Indeed, if its commentary hit hard upon the film's initial release in 1988, then its themes continue to have value today in a world that's become much more focused on consumerism.

They Live Release Date November 23, 1988 Cast Roddy Piper , Keith David , Meg Foster , George Flower , Peter Jason , Raymond St. Jacques Rating R Runtime 93

2 'The Thing' (1982)

There's nothing scarier than not being able to trust those that surround you. Carpenter's 1982 science fiction thriller The Thing follows a group of American researchers confined to a small facility with a dangerous creature from another planet. The creature can take possession of any living organism, leading to a sense of uneasiness among the heroes. While The Thing features some of Carpenter's most creative gore effects, the fear of the unknown is far scarier than any of the physical incarnations of "The Thing."

Particularly unsettling due to its ambiguous ending and the titular being's lack of form, The Thing is as intense as it's terrifying. Carpenter makes it feel possible that this mysterious creature could strike at any moment, forcing the characters to question who they can really trust. The eventual reveal of the creature's various manifestations still ranks among the most terrifying images ever created with practical makeup effects.

The Thing (1982) Release Date June 25, 1982 Cast Kurt Russell , wilford brimley , T.K. Carter , David Clennon , Keith David , Richard Dysart Rating R Runtime 109

1 'Halloween' (1978)

Carpenter didn't necessarily invent the slasher genre; slashers have been around ever since Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho in 1960. However, 1978's Halloween laid the groundwork for what every slasher film would look like for the next several decades. There would be no A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, or Scream without Halloween. Although it inspired an epic franchise, Carpenter's first Halloween film remains the best of the series because of how small scale it feels. There's no larger mythology to Michael Myers in the first film: he's just a psychopathic killer determined to kill Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Carpenter understood that simplicity was the essence of a great slasher movie. The larger Halloween franchise would divert its attention to focus on the mythology of Michael Meyers, but Carpenter made the first film feel so intense by isolating his characters and slowly raising the stakes.

Halloween (1978) Release Date October 27, 1978 Cast Donald Pleasence , Jamie Lee Curtis , Tony Moran , Nancy Kyes , P.J. Soles Rating R Runtime 91 minutes

