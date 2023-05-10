Between the mid-70s and late 80s, John Carpenter seemingly abandoned more projects than he actually made! During this period, Carpenter was one of the hardest-working directors in Hollywood. He was the mastermind behind many of your favorite classic action and horror movies — staples like Halloween, The Thing, and Escape from New York. In between his movies that we know and love, the horror maestro's name circled other potential genre hits. Between coming close to returning to the Halloween franchise several times and almost taking the reins of many well-known horror series', John Carpenter's list of projects that slipped through his fingers might be even greater than the filmography that he ended up with.

John Carpenter had his first hit with the 1976 action thriller Assault on Precinct 13, but it wouldn't be until 1978's Halloween that Carpenter would become a force to be reckoned with. Hollywood took notice and began drafting him for projects left and right. He would go on to make two TV movies back to back, Somebody's Watching Me! and Elvis, direct the horror classic The Fog, take on the dystopian sci-fi action landscape with Escape from New York, and even have the chance at remaking one of his favorite movies — The Thing. This was all within four years of the first Halloween, so Carpenter was in demand! You can only imagine what the next 20 would look like for him.

John Carpenter Was Ahead of His Time

Well, in reality, this period was a mixed bag. Creatively and retrospectively, it's hard to find a director with a better string of movies than Carpenter. 80s favorites like Big Trouble in Little China and Starman, all the way to 1994's In the Mouth of Madness, are all classic genre movies... but many bombed. Carpenter had genius pop sensibilities that were fused into deeply cynical, bleak, violent movies. He was way ahead of his time, but bearing what's to come doesn't often rake in box-office dollars. But because of his mega-success with Halloween (banking $70 million on a $325,000 budget), his undeniable strength in delivering great scares, as well as a few hits between the bombs (like Escape and They Live), it took a long time for studios to stop throwing their projects at John Carpenter.

John Carpenter Almost Returned to the 'Halloween' Franchise Many Times

Being that John Carpenter kicked off the Halloween franchise, it's understandable that he almost returned to it many times. Carpenter was courted to direct Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, but had a hard time wanting to return after clashing with series' executive producer Moustapha Akkad. This version of the film would have seen Michael Myers become a more supernatural figure than ever, with him even growing into a giant drive-in movie theater-sized version of The Shape in the film's climax. While it's fun to imagine Carpenter returning to the Halloween franchise in the mid to late 80s, after hearing his plans for 4, it's hard to blame Akkad for wanting to go a safer route.

Along with franchise favorite Jamie Lee Curtis, John Carpenter almost returned to Halloween for the late 90s entry Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. This was intended to be a big-time Halloween reunion, with Carpenter directing the film and Curtis starring. Carpenter wanted $10 million to direct the film, a notion that Moustapha Akkad could not get behind. Once again, Carpenter would walk away from Halloween, and H20 would go on to be directed by Friday the 13th: Part 2 and 3's director Steve Miner. Miner's an excellent slasher movie director in his own right. He may not be Carpenter, but he still did a great job.

There was even a time when Carpenter worked with Clive Barker on a Halloween and Hellraiser crossover that would have been released in 2004! Guess who axed that idea? Moustapha Akkad. Guess who made the right choice? Moustapha Akkad. While that was the last time that the series' creator would show interest in directing one of the films in the franchise, he has returned to score all three of David Gordon Green's Halloween films, alongside his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies.

John Carpenter Might Still Make an 'Escape From LA' Sequel

Halloween wasn't the only John Carpenter franchise that the filmmaker almost returned to. After the release of Escape from LA, Carpenter and series star Kurt Russell showed interest in making a third film — "Escape from Earth." This film would have picked up right after LA and seen Snake Plissken, surprise, leaving Earth and traveling through space. Despite being the second sequel to a classic action film, because of the poor reception and box office returns of LA, the film was canceled, but many of its ideas were put toward Ghosts of Mars. The current plan is for the directing duo Radio Silence to make a sequel to the original Escape movies, but John Carpenter is still open to returning. Forget these Radio guys, let's bring back John! I mean do we want his last movie to be The Ward? Sheesh. Plus, is there anything better than a Carpenter/Russell collab?

We Almost Got a Four-Hour 'The Thing' Miniseries

Speaking of Carpenter and Russell, many argue that The Thing is the filmmaker's best film, but this wasn't always the case! The Thing was originally destroyed by viewers when it came out in 1982, but in the early 2000s, it gained a new audience of mega fans. The Syfy channel took advantage of the film's newfound popularity and teamed up with Carpenter and legendary downbeat filmmaker Frank Darabont to make a four-hour miniseries sequel to the original.

The miniseries would have taken place 23 years later, with the story taking place in New Mexico and a new attempt at containing the alien. Sadly, the project fell apart, and a prequel film would be released in 2011. The prequel, by the way, is nowhere near as bad as people say! It's a fun, schlocky monster movie with some fun set pieces, it's just nowhere good as its predecessor (well, sequel, technically). That, and it's just hard to imagine anything sounding better than a four-hour sequel being spearheaded by Carpenter himself, as well as Frank Darabont, the filmmaker behind The Shawshank Redemption, The Walking Dead, and The Mist! This is why people cry.

John Carpenter's 'The Creature from the Black Lagoon'

Even though Carpenter got the chance to remake one famous 1950s monster movie, another opportunity fell through the cracks. That opportunity came in the shape of his 1990s The Creature from the Black Lagoon remake, one that didn't get all that far. Legendary special effects artist Rick Baker was hired to design the titular creature and a script was started by Bill Phillips. Carpenter used the star power and $40 million budget of the film he was currently making, Memoirs of an Invisible Man, to impress Universal and get Black Lagoon lined up as his follow-up. Memoirs capital-B bombed though, making only $14 million at the box office. Needless to say, The Creature was dead in the water. It's a shame that the film was canceled for many reasons, but mostly for missing out on Carpenter's desire for the film to have a touch of Lovecraftian horror, as well as a missed opportunity at seeing Baker's Creature in action.

An 'Exorcist' Movie Directed by John Carpenter?

Another early 90s film that slipped through Carpenter's fingers was The Exorcist III. Carpenter met with William Peter Blatty, author of the original 1971 novel, The Exorcist, as well as the screenwriter of its legendary adaptation. The two discussed plans for the third film in the series, but couldn't settle on an agreement for the film's ending. Blatty ended up directing the film himself, which famously ended up having its ending reshot at the demand of the studio. Seems like no one could land on an ending for Exorcist III! Carpenter would have been an interesting choice for the film, but maybe not the right choice. For as bleak as his movies can be, his style is a bit too fun and heightened for the Exorcist world. Movies like Halloween and The Fog aren't nearly as terrifying as they are entertaining pop horror films. The Exorcist and the supremely underrated Exorcist III are anything but that.

John Carpenter and Stephen King? Bring It On!

Christine is a fascinating piece of 1980s horror fascination. It's a film adaptation of a book written by the most popular horror author of its day (maybe all time), Stephen King, and directed by the best horror director of that era, John Carpenter. Uh, yes, please! Before Christine though, John Carpenter came close to adapting a different Stephen King novel — Firestarter. Carpenter was hired by Universal to direct the film, but after The Thing bombed at the box office and was ravaged by critics, Universal let him go. The film would ultimately be directed by Mark L. Lester and is... fine. Interestingly enough, Carpenter would revisit the Firestarter world by scoring the novel's 2022 film adaptation, a movie that is... garbage! That being said, it has a great score. Come on, you already knew that - it's John Carpenter!

The Other Notable "What-Ifs" of John Carpenter's Career

John Carpenter's name has also been tossed around for many other classic movies and franchises. Early on in the development of Top Gun, Carpenter was offered the position to direct. He ultimately declined, not wanting to make Cold War relations worse than they already were, while also just not seeing himself as the right fit. A couple of years later, he would greatly show his interest in making the first American Godzilla film, but the 1998 film would eventually fall into Roland Emmerich's hands. In the 2000s, Carpenter came close to helming the Zombieland TV show's pilot but walked away when it began development as a feature film instead.

There is an entire world of unmade John Carpenter films. The legendary filmmaker was attached and dropped or walked away from so many projects, it'll make your head spin. Some, like The Thing's miniseries sequel, sound great! Others, like the Halloween/Hellraiser crossover, are better left in the grave. Here's hoping that one of these days, the master of horror gives it one last go behind the camera. You know he has at least one more classic in him!