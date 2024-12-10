When it comes to the horror genre, there's arguably no director as beloved as John Carpenter. The filmmaker has made some of the best films of the genre, which have included Halloween, The Fog, They Live and The Thing. He also has a few very underrated gems, like In the Mouth of Madness and Prince of Darkness. However, even the best directors have one or two “bad” films. The center of that conversation for Carpenter is his 2001 Sci-Fi horror thriller Ghosts of Mars. It's one of the few films in Carpenter’s meaty filmography that hasn't come to 4K either, but that's about to change thanks to Scream Factory.

Ghosts of Mars will be receiving two 4K Collector's Editions on February 11, 2025. The first version is the normal 4K/Blu-ray combo pack slipcover that features the film’s original poster artwork that has Ice Cube (21 Jump Street), Jason Statham (The Meg), Natasha Henstridge, Clea Duvall (The Faculty) and Pam Grier ready for battle. This will be $35.99 USD. The other edition will come with an additional slipcover that features new artwork from the CRP Group. This slightly more expensive version will have two posters as well of both the theatrical and new artwork for $39.98. The release will also have a new special feature, "Assault On Outpost 13: Scoring Ghosts of Mars". This is an interview with Film Music Historian Daniel Schweiger. Ghost of Mars is just the latest Carpenter film to join Scream Factory’s 4K collection. Their previous releases include Halloween, The Fog, They Live, Village of the Damned, Escape From New York and Vampires. Now there are only a few Carpenter films left to release on the format. One of which is his final feature, 2010’s The Ward.

What's ‘Ghosts of Mars’ About?

Taking place in a future where humans have successfully colonized Mars, Ghosts of Mars follows a police force that is tasked with taking in a dangerous criminal (Ice Cube). However, they get more than they bargained for when an army of Martian spirits get unleashed at a local mine. They have the ability to take over the human body, which means the human race may go extinct on Mars if they’re not too careful. While Ghost of Mars is one of Carpenter’s worst reviewed films, holding a deadly 23% critic and 25% audience approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, it still has a bit of what made the director’s genre blending prowess so unique throughout the 80s. It also bombed at the box office when it originally released, making only $14 million on a reported $28 million budget. Almost 25 years later, this 4K release may be what Ghost of Mars needs to get a second chance at ghastly life. Especially considering this is probably one of the rare Carpenter films most of the horror community hasn't seen.

Where Can You Stream ‘Ghost of Mars’?

Ghosts of Mars isn't currently available on a traditional streaming service, but you can rent it on most paid VOD platforms for $3.99. You can also pre-order both 4K editions from Scream Factory on their website. The trailer for Ghosts of Mars can be viewed below.