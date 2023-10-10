The Big Picture John Carpenter's Suburban Screams explores real-life horror stories in seemingly perfect neighborhoods, like the legend of the Bunny Man.

The show combines live-action re-enactments, first-hand accounts, and archival footage to merge the horror genre with documentary storytelling.

Carpenter's return to horror as a director brings his expertise to the spooky tales that haunt peaceful neighborhoods, including the infamous Bunny Man legend.

Horror legend John Carpenter has spent years bringing to life menacing slashers like Michael Myers and unimaginable terrors like The Thing to frighten audiences. With his new series, John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, he's now exploring the ghouls, ghosts, and killers that haunt us in real life in seemingly perfect locales. One of the urban legends the director plans to revisit is that of the Bunny Man, a supposed hatchet-wielding killer in a bunny costume whose story spread like wildfire after two encounters in Fairfax County, Virginia. Collider is excited to unveil an exclusive clip that recreates an encounter with the Bunny Man and examines how the story became an overnight legend.

The first half of the clip feels more in line with Carpenter's regular body of work - a trio of friends, including one in a rabbit costume of his own, are running scared through the woods when the rabbit steps into a bear trap. As they struggle to pry him free, the infamous Bunny Man approaches in their haggard outfit with a hatchet in hand. Carpenter gives life to the Bunny Man like a classic slasher villain, but the lumbering stalker isn't going to land any gruesome kills to rival Michael. The friends flag down a vehicle for help and escape moments before the Bunny Man catches them.

Suburban Screams is all about the accounts of survivors who experienced real-life horror stories, using a mix of live-action re-enactments along with first-hand accounts, news clips, home photos, and archival footage to merge the horror genre with the documentary space. The back half of the clip emphasizes the genuine impact of such tales as the Bunny Man. Residents of Fairfax and the surrounding areas were struck with fear by the possibility of a deranged killer on the loose in a bunny costume. After the first accounts, more reports popped up left and right, topping out at 50 calls to the police in one night. Some even speculated about a supernatural element to the story connecting back to an alleged escaped convict who committed a grisly string of murders in the 1900s. No matter how real the Bunny Man is though, the legend inspired true fear and continues to draw attention to Virginia's Colchester Overpass, better known as "Bunny Man Bridge."

'Suburban Screams' Welcomes Carpenter Back to Horror

Image via Peacock

It's been a hot minute since Carpenter stepped behind the camera for a horror project. Although he's continued to have a presence as an excellent composer and executive producer on David Gordon Green's Halloween legacy trilogy, he hasn't directed anything since The Ward in 2010. His resume can match up to just about any horror auteur, creating not only the iconic Halloween but also The Thing, They Live, Vampires, In the Mouth of Madness, and The Fog among others. That's without mentioning his bevy of beloved non-horror films like Escape From New York and Big Trouble in Little China. Suburban Screams finally gets the beloved director back in the driver's seat to bring his expertise to the stories that haunt the peaceful neighborhoods so many live in.

In addition to bringing the series together, Carpenter also co-directed the finale episode "Phone Stalker" and composed the theme music. He's done every part of the filmmaking process from directing to writing, editing, composing, and producing throughout his career, but most of the directorial duties on Suburban Screams fell to showrunner Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Paviacky. Roberts also produced with Sandy King, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy.

All six episodes of John Carpenter's Suburban Screams haunt Peacock on the spookiest day imaginable outside of Halloween - Friday, October 13. Meet the infamous Bunny Man with the exclusive clip below: