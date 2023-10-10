The Big Picture Suburban Screams is a groundbreaking series that explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil lurking beneath the surface of seemingly idyllic American suburbia.

Who knew suburbia could be so scary? Peacock has just announced a new series from the mind of legendary horror master, John Carpenter. And this time, the stories are true. Suburban Screams is a six-part anthology that explores the “true tales of terror” that occurred in seemingly idyllic American suburban towns. The series is set to premiere on the perfect date: Friday, October 13th. John Carpenter is horror film royalty, with classics such as Halloween, The Fog and The Thing. Carpenter produced the series alongside Sandy King, Tony DiSanto, and showrunners Jordan Roberts, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy. Carpenter directs one episode, while others are directed by showrunner Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky.

Suburban Screams is a groundbreaking new series that is “genre-bursting”, blending compelling reenactments with true stories as told by the people who experienced them firsthand. The full series description states that Suburban Screams will,

“The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia.”

These harrowing true stories will not only be told by the people who lived through them, but also through a more cinematic lens, with actors portraying the story on a captivatingly terrifying backdrop. In addition, the series will also feature real news clips, home photos, and archival footage. This marriage of documentary-style evidence with spine-tingling horror visuals adds a level of sheer terror that fans of the genre should look forward to witnessing.

“Each episode will delve into the monstrous evil that lurks beneath the surface of friendly suburbia through the lens of one frightful tale. In addition to firsthand accounts, the episodes will include cinematic reenactments, personal archives, and historic town press coverage.”

‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’ Shows the Frightening Side of the Americana

Let’s face it; our current reality isn’t too far off from being considered a horror thriller. Suburban Screams adds a healthy heaping of paranormal thrills wrapped in truth. The series covers a variety of true stories; from urban legends like Fairfax Virginia’s “Bunny Man”, to personal stories of hauntings and more. The series is perfect for true crime buffs and horror fans alike, blending first-person accounts alongside experts and re-enactments. And, unlike most series maligned with hokey re-enactments, Suburban Screams uses casts of real actors alongside its dialogue, feeling like a true horror film in between the interviews. The first episode, simply titled, “Kelly” is both haunting and heartbreaking; a real-life story formed from real-life consequences.

What makes this series even better is that it will premiere this Friday, October 13th, which is very appropriate. So, for those horror fans who have friends and partners that refuse to enjoy the fun of the dark and spooky season, have them come over for a night that blends the best of both true crime and scary stories.

Check out the series trailer for a taste of the thrills and screams ahead.