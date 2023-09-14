Horror legend John Carpenter is creeping into the world of unscripted content. Peacock has just announced a release date for John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, a new and unscripted horror anthology series that explores the darker side of your neighborhood sidewalk. Along with the series' premiere announcement, a new trailer for the show has been released, giving us a glimpse at the thrills and chills to come. The spooky new series will make its debut on Peacock on October 13, 2023.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a six-episode series that will explore true stories of horror that come from America's many picturesque hometowns. Each episode of the series will dive into a true, first-hand account of the evil that lives in the seemingly placid suburban neighborhoods. In addition to first-hand witness accounts, the series will also include dramatic reenactments, documents from personal archives, and press coverage of the incidents.

Image via Peacock

'John Capenter's Suburban Dreams' Gives You a New Reason to Lock Your Front Door

The new trailer, released today, gives us an intense new look at the upcoming series, showing first-hand accounts and cinematic clips from the gruesome new series. John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams will explore, through a mixture of narrative forms, the evil that lurks beneath the surface of American towns. Going beyond the perfectly mowed lawns, the new series will certainly give you a reason to lock your door at night. Per the series' official description, each episode of John Carpenter's Suburban Screams "focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

The new series comes from the mind of Carpenter, the man behind such horror classics as Halloween, The Fog, and The Thing. The series is produced by Carpenter alongside Sandy King, showrunner Jordan Roberts, Patrick Smith, and Andy Portnoy. Carpenter also composes the series' theme music. Carpenter will also direct an episode of the series. Other directors featured in the series include Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky.

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams will premiere on Peacock on October 13, just in time to crown the Halloween season. Watch the trailer below.