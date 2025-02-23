When it comes to the horror genre, few filmmakers have scared audiences quite like John Carpenter. With such classics as Halloween and The Fog under his belt, few horror filmmakers have a more impressive resume. For the last four decades, few films have had as much of a lasting impact on the horror genre as his 1982 remake of The Thing. It may have financially bombed upon release, but this claustrophobic endurance test has since become one of the most cherished and thought-provoking sci-fi horror films of all time. Now fans have a chance to relive the film’s nightmares as it's getting a 4K screening with a special killer guest.

Announced by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the organization will be screening a retrospective series with director Bong Joon-ho titled "Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon-ho". The event is launching with Carpenter’s The Thing, which influenced Joon-ho's beloved genre-bending style. The 4K screening will be held on March 22, 2025 at the David Geffen Theater. Joon-ho will be in attendance with Carpenter, who will both take part in a conversation about the 80s horror masterpiece. The exhibit on Joon-ho’s past work will kick off a day later. This is just in time to celebrate Ho’s latest sci-fi film Mickey 17. The film will star Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. The film currently holds an impressive 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The museum went into more detail, saying:

“Whether set in 1980s Korea or an imagined future, Bong Joon-ho’s films highlight transnational and universal issues: class disparities, social injustice, the environmental crisis, and political and moral corruption. His protagonists are everyday people — unlikely heroes — who confront the absurdities of modern life. From his earliest short films to his international breakthrough The Host (Republic of Korea, 2006), through the Academy Award®–winning Parasite (Republic of Korea, 2019), Bong Joon Ho’s work defies simple categorization, embedding social critique into deeply funny, unexpected, and thought-provoking stories.”

They would finish stating, “With unprecedented access to the filmmaker’s archive and personal collection, the exhibition features over 100 original objects including storyboards, research materials, film posters, concept art, creature models, props, and on-set photographs.” Joon-ho’s exhibit runs from March 23, 2025, through January 10, 2027.

What Is ‘The Thing’ About?