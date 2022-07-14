John Carroll Lynch (Zodiac), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Oliver Platt (Frost/Nixon), among others, will be joining an untitled pregnancy comedy directed by Pamela Adlon (Better Things, King of the Hill), per Deadline. Adlon will be making her feature directorial debut with the film, with Ilana Glazer (Broad City) both writing and starring in the film.

Aside from Carroll Lynch, James, and Platt, the comedy will also star Hasan Minhaj (The Spy Who Dumped Me), the Lucas Brothers, and Sandra Bernhard. Michelle Buteau (Marry Me) will star opposite Glazer in a lead role. All of these castings, notably names like Bernhard, Minhaj, and Glazer, reinforce just how comedic this film will be. Adlon is more than capable of navigating both the comedy and drama of life itself (as evidenced by Better Things), and her voice will surely adapt well to Glazer's story.

The film, co-written by Josh Rabinowitz, will star "the aggressively single Eden (Glazer), who after becoming pregnant from a one-night-stand leans on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn (Buteau), to guide her through gestation and beyond." Glazer has said that her character and Buteau's are "polar opposites," with the film exploring "how having babies affects best friends." All audiences will also be able to relate to the film and its comedy, with Glazer saying it's "so balls funny."

Image via Netflix

This comedy marks Glazer's second venture into a project focused on pregnancy, after starring in False Positive last year, a dark horror film that sounds to be the polar opposite to this project. Adlon herself is no stranger to motherhood onscreen, with Better Things depicting her as a single mother of three young girls. That series wrapped up its five season run earlier this year.

Adlon is the type of actress where fans may recognize her more so for her animated characters as opposed to her live action roles. She voiced the boisterous son Bobby Hill on Mike Judge's King of the Hill for the entirety of its run, in addition to voicing characters in shows like Recess, Bob's Burgers, Milo Murphy's Law, and Big Mouth. Her role as Bobby earned her a Primetime Emmy Award. Some of her work in film has included supporting roles in Bumblebee, The King of Staten Island, and Grease 2.

The film is currently in production in New York City. There is no release date yet announced. For more from Adlon, check out the trailer for Better Things below: