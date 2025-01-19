Tom Cruise has a career packed with plenty of science fiction films. Edge of Tomorrow survived a turbulent production and became a surprise success. Oblivion may not have been as successful, but it led to Cruise working with Joseph Kosinski, and the two eventually reunited for Top Gun: Maverick. One could even argue that the technology used by Cruise's Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise borders on the edge of science fiction. But there's one science fiction movie that Cruise never managed to become a part of, despite his desire to play the lead role, and that's John Carter.

Based on the John Carter of Mars novels by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the John Carter movie was shaping up to be truly epic. Andrew Stanton, the mastermind behind Pixar hits Finding Nemo and WALL-E, was making his live-action debut with the film. Michael Chabon, an accomplished novelist who helped contribute to the Spider-Man 2 screenplay, co-wrote the script. The cast was talented, including Bryan Cranston, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Strong among them. However, John Carter ran into a number of roadblocks that led to it being one of the biggest box office bombs in history — yet it's far from a horrible movie.

Taylor Kitsch Beat Tom Cruise for the Lead Role in 'John Carter'

Image via Paramount Pictures

In an oral history conducted by TheWrap, Stanton admitted that casting John Carter himself was a tough process, especially since the list of potential candidates was apparently a very long one. Taylor Kitsch would land the role, but Tom Cruise was determined to get it first. Stanton had his mind set on casting Kitsch, though:

"I had Taylor already in mind by the time Tom made his interest known. Tom had a long history with the material, so it wasn’t too surprising to discover he still had interest in it. He was a consummate professional in his discussions with me about the role, and beyond respectful to the fact I was already on an audition path with Taylor," he said.

This wasn't the first time Cruise had been attached to a John Carter film. Back in 1990, Disney was flirting with the idea of adapting the material with Cruise as Carter and Julia Roberts as the Princess of Mars, Deja Thoris. The team behind the scenes was just as impressive: John McTiernan was approached to direct following the success of Predator and Die Hard, with Back to the Future screenwriter Bob Gale tapped to flesh out the script. Things stalled out when McTiernan decided to direct Last Action Hero (which ironically turned out to be another box office bomb), but it's not surprising that Cruise wanted to join Stanton's version.

'John Carter' Is a Good Movie That Was Let Down by Its Marketing