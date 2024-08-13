The Big Picture John Cena confirms 2025 as his final WWE year, starting a global farewell tour in January to thank fans worldwide.

Cena's retirement will mark the end of a legendary wrestling career, honoring his legacy with a year-long tour.

Fans can expect an emotional and action-packed farewell as Cena prepares for his next phase in entertainment.

As John Cena continues to make his mark in Hollywood, the wrestling icon has confirmed that 2025 will be the final chapter of his illustrious WWE career, with his retirement announcement coming last month at Money in the Bank in Toronto. In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, where Cena was promoting his latest film Jackpot! alongside Awkwafina, he provided some key details about his retirement plans, including the precise number of dates and locations, and the future of his career.

Cena, who has become a household name both inside and outside the ring, revealed that he is dedicating the entire 2025 calendar year to a WWE farewell tour, following the conclusion of production on his DC series, Peacemaker.

"This is one thing I can give you—I can probably confirm Peacemaker will take us to the end of 2024, and I can say that with the utmost conviction because I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE. I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January and I'll end it in December. It's gonna be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So, that's what I'm doing in 2025."

What Will John Cena's Retirement Tour Look Like?

The tour is set to be a global event, covering major cities and giving fans one last chance to see the 16-time world champion in action. Despite the physically demanding nature of wrestling, Cena expressed his deep appreciation for the fans who have supported him throughout his career. "Well, it's also very rewarding, and I'm grateful. The audiences have been there for me for almost close to 25 years now, so I just wanna say thank you," he added.

Cena's retirement tour promises to be a historic moment in WWE, as he bids farewell to the sport that made him a superstar. With a year-long tour planned, Cena is set to honor his legacy in the ring while also preparing for the next phase of his career in entertainment. While he has not disclosed specific post-2025 projects, Cena's dedication to his WWE fans remains clear: this tour is his way of giving back to the community that has supported him from day one.

As Cena gears up for his final year in WWE, fans around the world can expect an emotional and action-packed farewell, celebrating nearly 25 years of unforgettable moments in the squared circle.

