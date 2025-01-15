Andre the Giant’s name is synonymous with professional wrestling history, and for John Cena, he’s more than just a legend, he’s one of the benchmarks for what it means to succeed in the business. In an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for Cena’s upcoming project What Drives You, the 16-time World Champion reflected on Andre’s legacy and the lessons that still resonate in WWE today. “I’ve often thought about [wrestling Andre], and not because, ‘Man, would I have a chance of beating Andre the Giant?’ Anybody’s got a chance, but come on,” Cena admitted. “What I would want to know most is, it’s been really important to me to try to earn the respect of my peers, not only my coworkers but those who have come before me.”

Cena, who has built a career on being the hardest worker in the room — or the ring — day after day, spoke about the importance of learning from past generations. He told Collider:

“I was very fortunate enough to be brought up in a time of some of the last great territorial performers, and that’s kind of how I crafted my style after the wisdom that they gave to me. And everyone who was kind enough to give me any piece of information or any of their quote-unquote energy, I just wanted to know that it didn’t fall on deaf ears."

John Cena Reflects on Earning Andre the Giant's Respect

Andre’s influence, however, wasn’t limited to his performances inside the ring. He held significant sway behind the scenes as well, setting the tone for how wrestlers were judged among their peers. Cena said:

“Andre was kind of the measuring stick back in the day. If he liked you, you had a really good chance of sticking around. Not to say that you couldn’t be a success without that — Andre is famous for firing Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty on the spot — but it was kind of a different era where the locker room and the stuff that happened in the locker room had a lot more sway.”

For Cena, earning the respect of legends like Andre is a cornerstone of a successful wrestling career. “The only way I could do that was by absolutely living the business, be everywhere all the time, never take any days off, attack each opponent or episode of television with the most virtue and respect and energy and enthusiasm that I could and still can,” Cena added. And although their careers never got to overlap, it's obvious to see why the giant shadow of Andre still looms large on WWE even today.

What Drives Us debuts on Roku soon. Check out John Cena's final year with WWE on Netflix, streaming every Monday night.

