John Cena, Ben Schwartz, and Paula Pell have joined the cast of Kevin Hart’s action hero spoof Die Hart 2: Die Harter, Variety has reported. Furthermore, Nathalie Emmanuel will reprise her role as Jordan King in Season 2. Directed by Eric Appel with a script from Tripper Clancy, Season 1 saw Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself who aspires to be an action hero rather than a comedic sidekick. Cena is set to play a legendary stuntman Mr 206, Schwartz will play Hart’s assistant Andre, and Pell will play Andre’s mother Cynthia.

In the upcoming season, fans will now see Hart in pursuit of cementing his legacy as the greatest action star of all time. As such, he develops a concept for a revolutionary movie where everything is so unexpected and unscripted that Hart himself won’t know what’s coming next. However, things go into a spiral when Hart discovers he is a victim of an evil revenge plot, devised by someone from his past. To survive, Hart needs the help of his favorite co-star Jordan, his assistant Andre, Andre's mom Cynthia, and also legendary Hollywood stuntman Mr. 206.

The production has begun in Atlanta. Speaking of the new season Appel reveals that the scope for the season “feels a lot bigger.” Adding, “it’s funnier, it’s more action-packed and our fictional version of Kevin Hart is 100 times more petty and selfish in his ongoing quest to become an ‘authentic’ action hero.” Season 1 of the series was an instant hit among fans and propelled Roku to greenlight another season, making Die Hart the first original series to get a sequel from the streamer. Praising the Season 2 team Colin Davis, Roku's head of scripted originals reveals, “The set has been filled with nonstop laughter from this concoction of comedy talent.”

Image Via Apple TV

RELATED: 'Beast': You'll Never Guess Why Producer Will Packer Would Recruit Kevin Hart to Fight a Rogue Lion

WWE star Cena has cemented his comedic chops with James Gunn’s Peacemaker, a spinoff from DC’s The Suicide Squad. He also has F9: The Fast Saga and Vacation Friends to his credit. Parks and Recreation star Schwartz has appeared in shows like The Afterparty, Space Force, and also voices Sonic the Hedgehog in the movie franchise. Saturday Night Live alum Pell has Girls5eva, AP Bio, and Big Mouth to her credit.

Along with playing the titular lead of the series Hart also serves as executive producer of the series under his banner Hartbeat media along with Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Mike Stein, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Ty Walker.

No premiere date has been set yet for Die Hart 2. Meanwhile, you can check out our conversation with Hart below: