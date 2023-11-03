The Big Picture John Cena stands apart from other action comedy leading men because he is genuinely funny and willing to be goofy on-screen.

Cena's vulnerability and willingness to take on supporting roles allow him to be part of ensemble casts and make the most of his screen time.

Cena's comedic chops were solidified in the film Blockers, where he delivered a hilarious performance that showcased his ability to balance cluelessness with his imposing physique.

We’ve got a lot of action comedy hunks in the modern movie marketplace and boy do they take up a lot of the pop culture oxygen. Dwayne Johnson will relentlessly market his new projects within an inch of their life, you’d have to place Vin Diesel at the bottom of the ocean to keep him from talking up his newest star vehicle in grandiose terms, and Ryan Reynolds seemingly has an addiction to anchoring annoying Mint Mobile commercials. All these guys are united in being common staples of action comedy movies and maintaining a sense of comedic confidence even when the bullets are flying. They’re all really popular but few of them are actually super entertaining to watch. In fact, out of all the modern action comedy hunks, the one that really nails his archetype best is John Cena.

Back in 2006, when John Cena was just known as a WWE wrestler who was headlining scrappy B-level action movies like The Marine, the idea of him being a poster child for modern action comedy hunks would’ve been baffling. Was this really the guy that served as a satisfying blueprint for what action comedy leading men should look like? However, Cena’s been working relentlessly over the last two decades in movies and TV shows ranging from Peacemaker to Blockers and so much more that he’s got a quiet sense of range and a gift for comic timing. Sometimes, people can creep up on you and become way more than you’d ever imagined. So it is with John Cena, who’s steadily built up a career subverting expectations with his gifts in the action comedy cinema realm.

Why Is John Cena So Good in Action Comedies?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Honestly, the key element helping John Cena stand above his action comedy leading men contemporaries is a simple one: he’s just funny to watch. Dwayne Johnson is now too much of a concrete brand to ever be super silly, he cannot sully the Dwayne Johnson marketing empire by doing something ridiculous like Southland Tales or even the darkly comical performance he delivered in Pain & Gain. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, despite showing flashes of versatility in projects like Adventureland, has now been boxed in by Hollywood, doomed to just do Deadpool pastiches until he dies. But John Cena? He has no concerns about that. The man got some of his first non-WWE acting credits in the Fred movies, he’s got a lot more flexibility and significantly less ego about being goofy on-screen.

Those qualities mean it’s a lot more fun to watch him engage in action comedy hijinks. He sometimes loses fights in brawl-heavy productions like Peacemaker or he can just be a total nincompoop in something like Trainwreck. So much of comedy is built on vulnerability, you need those foibles to create laughs. Compared to other leading men of his ilk, Cena clearly has a lot more flexibility with the kind of roles he’s willing to take on. That’s ensured he can embrace the vulnerable roles Reynolds or Johnson don’t want to take anymore, offering Cena many exciting chances to be hysterical to moviegoers.

Also, John Cena doesn’t need to be the centerpiece of every movie he appears in, which makes his presence in so many projects a lot more welcome. He’s able to glide in as just one part of an ensemble in something like The Suicide Squad or even occupy roles where he’s entirely sidelined for the runtime in something much darker like The Wall. Compare that to somebody like Chris Pratt, an action comedy leading man who’s been the default protagonist of nearly every movie he’s appeared in since his big Guardians of the Galaxy break. Something like The Tomorrow War never has a chance of solidifying its own identity, it’s forever and ever just the newest Chris Pratt thing. By contrast, Cena isn’t afraid to be in support of other people in projects like Blockers. In these roles, Cena shows a gift for inhabiting large casts and gets to make the most of whatever screen time he does get. It’s a win-win for this performer and the viewers who show up to his films!

Let’s Not Forget…John Cena Is Very Very Funny

Image via Max

In Kay Cannon’s hysterical 2018 comedy Blockers, one would imagine that John Cena, the member of the movie’s adult actors who’d never previously headlined a major theatrical comedy, might feel like a strange presence inhabiting the role of Mitchell. Instead, he flourishes bouncing off the likes of Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. There’s an easily flustered quality to Cena’s depiction of Mitchell, not to mention a rampant sense of cluelessness, that makes it so hysterical to watch him do things like totally misuse quotation marks. The dissonance between these elements of Mithcell’s personality and Cena’s he-man physique (which would suggest he could handle any challenge that this wild world throws at him) is enduringly amusing.

This is the performance that solidified John Cena's chops as a comedic leading man and he's been able to translate that into the action films he's shown up in since. He's even managed to inject that gift for levity into characters in action features that would seem to be a poor fit for goofball antics. Most notably, Cena opted to just overhaul his character of Jakob Toretto from his glowering portrayal in F9 to a chill, upbeat uncle in Fast X. In other cases, such a drastic shift in a character between movies would be a reason for fan outrage. In this case, it was just delightful to see Cena finally getting to embrace his best gifts as a performer in the context of a Fast & Furious movie. Finally, this franchise knew where John Cena thrives as a leading man: throwing punches and nailing comedic line deliveries.

Even in subpar movies that feel like they stretch on for an eternity, like Vacation Friends, John Cena scores a handful of amusing moments, not to mention a welcome penchant for chaotic debauchery that puts him at odds with the very calculated action comedy leading men who dominate the cinema landscape today. Plus, it's easy to forget about nonsense like Vacation Friends when one is being so thoroughly entertained by Cena in Peacemaker or even his brief cameo in Barbie. There’s no shortage of hunks headlining major action comedies in the current cinematic world, but there’s no question that the champion of them all, for countless reasons, is John Cena. Now if only people could finally see this guy, then he’d truly have it all…