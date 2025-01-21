John Cena’s farewell tour is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about periods in WWE history, and it's making legends like The Undertaker sit up (get it?) and take notice. The 16-time world champion has made the rare decision to dedicate an entire year to his goodbye, giving fans the chance to celebrate his storied career one last time. On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker weighed in on Cena’s approach and why it stands out in an industry known for its dramatic exits.

“It’s a cool way for someone who meant so much to the business to go out. Fans get to give him his flowers, and he gets to say goodbye the right way.”

Cena is slated for 36 appearances across WWE events this year — as he exclusively told Collider — including next weekend's Royal Rumble event, but for Undertaker, the approach is both a nice change of pace, and fitting for the wrestler’s larger-than-life persona. “Cena was a huge star for years. It’s really cool the way they’ve planned this out,” he noted. Comparing it to his own exit, Undertaker pointed out the contrast between their characters. “For me, I couldn’t have done a farewell tour with my character. It wouldn’t have made sense for me to be hugging fans and saying goodbye. That wasn’t The Undertaker.”

The Deadman’s farewell was a quieter affair, wrapped up through sporadic appearances, including a cinematic WrestleMania match with AJ Styles and his final goodbye at Survivor Series 2020. But Cena's career has been all about embracing his relationship with the fans, whether good or bad, so the opportunity to celebrate his career in a more direct and personal way is perfect for him.

Could We See More Wrestlers Retire This Way?

The Undertaker sees Cena’s year-long farewell as a potential game-changer for how wrestling retirements are handled. “I think this is the way of the future for wrestling retirements,” he said, hinting that the days of abrupt goodbyes might be on the way out. “The less you see of my generation, the better—it’s time for new stars to shine.”

“It’s time for John to take his bow. And he’s doing it in a way that honours the business and his fans.”

WWE Raw streams on Netflix every Monday. WWE Royal Rumble streams on Peacock on February 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE.