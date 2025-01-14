John Cena’s retirement from in-ring competition is officially on the horizon, and the legendary WWE superstar is making it clear that his focus remains where it has always been: on the fans and the business. Cena is in what's officially called his "The Last Time is Now Farewell Tour," as one of WWE's greatest ever stars looks set to hang up the jorts for the final time, and in a recent interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for Cena’s new project What Drives You, a car-based talk series on Roku, the 16-time world champion reflected on his storied career, his approach to losses, and what fans can expect from his final match in WWE.

In professional wrestling, particularly when it comes to a retirement match, there needs to be some consideration that one wrestler won't be performing anymore, while the other will. By putting over another wrestler in their final match, the retiring performer elevates their opponent, ideally giving them more credibility and momentum moving forward. Wrestling has a deeply rooted culture of respect for those who came before and those who will follow, so by losing their final match, retiring wrestlers can show humility and gratitude for their careers, paying back the industry that gave them their platform. It's not always the case, but it does make a lot of sense.

John Cena Wants to Do What's Best for WWE

For Cena, his last WWE match is not about himself, it’s about what will best serve the fans and the industry he’s dedicated his life to. He made it clear that the decision of how it will unfold is out of his hands, but his priorities are crystal clear. Cena has never shied away from taking losses, particularly at the tail end of his career, but he was making no commitment to one decision or the other. He told Collider:

“I think whatever is best for both the audience and the business should happen in my last match, whatever that is. That is beyond my control. It always has been. I don’t own the company, so I don’t steer the ship in that direction, and I never have used any sort of influence to do that.”

While Cena has built a career filled with historic victories, he also holds an appreciation for his losses, particularly those that told compelling stories and elevated his opponents. “There were times when I lost a lot, and there were times when I won a lot, and there were times when I lost a lot,” Cena explained. “I don’t necessarily think that is as impactful as it may seem. Whatever is best for the business and for the fans is exactly what I’ll do.”

What Drives Us debuts on Roku soon; stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Cena. Check out Cena's final year with WWE on Netflix, streaming every Monday night.

