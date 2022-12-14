In a clash of the Titans that could headline a WrestleMania main event, The Peacemaker and Aquaman are going head-to-head... on a vacation? That's right, John Cena and Jason Momoa have both signed on to lead the new action comedy Killer Vacation for Warner Bros.

Variety reports that the two actors met while filming the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise, which could be titled Fast X (or Fast10 Your Seatbelts if you prefer), and were so struck by their natural chemistry together that they decided to find a project on which to work further, according to sources. Both are set to return for Fast and Furious 11 which is currently in pre-production. The plot details for the film are sketchy as best, although it sounds like it might involve a tropical location with a large body count.

The report states that those close to the project have described it as "rowdy", and compared to light and frothy action films like True Lies, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, a naturally charismatic predecessor of the likes that Cena and Momoa would obviously be compared given their muscular stature. The script was written by Mark and Brian Gunn, and the project will be produced by John Rickard and Peter Safran. The film was packaged and set up at the studio before Safran took the reins with James Gunn at WB’s DC Films Unit.

Momoa is, at this stage at least, set to return as Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the last DC Extended Universe picture currently scheduled for release following the hiring of Safran and Gunn, who recently started rebuilding the DC Studios slate by canceling the upcoming Wonder Woman 3 and Man of Steel 2. He also starred in Dune for Warner Bros. while Safran was also a producer on Aquaman. He most recently appeared in Slumberland which is streaming now on Netflix.

And speaking of Gunn, he has worked intimately with Cena both on The Suicide Squad, and the HBO spinoff Peacemaker in which Momoa also appeared in a cameo. Gunn and Safran worked closely with Cena to craft the character, which was highly acclaimed and well received by audiences and DC fans. Cena next appears in Pierre Morel's Freelance, an action-comedy from the director of Taken, and he is also scheduled to return to his original stomping grounds with WWE, after the company announced his return to the year-end edition of its flagship television programme on Fox, Smackdown.

Cena is expected to appear at next year's WrestleMania show, which will take place in Los Angeles.