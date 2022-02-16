Peacemaker seems to have a new enemy in his sights and his name is Wile E. Coyote.

Hot off Peacemaker’s wild success and its recent Season 2 renewal, actor John Cena is deepening his relationship with Warner Bros. According to Deadline, Cena will star in a Looney Tunes live-action, animated hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme. The film will be directed by Dave Green from a screenplay by Samy Burch. The story is set in the popular Looney Tunes universe, and it is based on The New Yorker humor article “Coyote vs. Acme” by Ian Frazier. The film’s story is as followed:

Wile E. Coyote, who after ACME products fail him one too many times in his dogged pursuit of the Roadrunner, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer against the latter’s intimidating former boss (Cena), but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win.

The Peacemaker connections do not just stop at Cena as both Chris Defaria and James Gunn are producing the project. Gunn is producing under his Two Monkeys, A Goat and Another, Dead, Monkey production banner.

While Green does not have many credits to his name, he does have experiences with big franchises as he directed the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and Gunn's track record speaks for itself. Besides the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, Gunn has had a long relationship with WB as he was the writer for both of the early 2000s live action Scooby-Doo movies.

Image via Warner Bros.

As for Cena he has more than proven his comedic chops with the underrated 2018 film Blockers and the previously mentioned The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. He is also no stranger to big franchises as, besides his DC work, he also starred in the 2018 Transformers film Bumblebee and last year's Fast & Furious sequel F9. Cena has already teamed up with a talking shark, befriended an eagle, and taken down a giant starfish so seeing him taking on a classic Looney Tune like Wile E. Coyote is going to be another nonsensical treat.

Looney Tunes has had many incarnations over its 90 plus year history and this is not the first time this classic animation crew will be in a live-action, animated hybrid movie. This will be the fourth movie in the franchise to take this approach with Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Space Jam, and its sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy having varying degrees of success. Hopefully Cena vs. Wile E. Coyote can be a rivalry that's as hilarious and outrageous as it sounds!

