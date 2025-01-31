The cast of Apple’s Matchbox is shifting into high gear with a major new addition — as per THR — in the form of an actual Avenger no less. Danai Gurira, the breakout star of The Walking Dead and one of the shining lights in Black Panther and the Avengers films for Marvel, is the latest big name to join John Cena in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Mattel’s classic die-cast car toy line. The fun project, which is described as a globetrotting action adventure, is currently filming in multiple locations around the world, including Hungary and Slovakia, and not in many childhood bedrooms, where you would actually expect to find a collection of toy cars lying on the floor that your dad trips on and yells over.

Gurira is the latest big name to join a stacked cast that already includes Jessica Biel, Veep’s Sam Richardson, Broad City's Arturo Castro, and fellow Marvel star Teyonah Parris (The Marvels, WandaVision). Meanwhile, behind the wheel of the project is Sam Hargrave, the stuntman-turned-director best known for Netflix’s Extraction movies, which delivered some of the most intense action sequences in recent years with leading man and noted Australian beefcake, Chris Hemsworth.

While plot details have mostly been kept under wraps, the movie follows a group of childhood friends who reunite to prevent a global catastrophe, rediscovering their bond in the process. The script has been written by the duo of David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project).

Danai Gurrira's Incredible Career

Gurira is no stranger to some intense action. Fans know her best as Okoye, the fierce Dora Milaje warrior in Marvel’s Black Panther films, and as Michonne, the katana-wielding survivor from