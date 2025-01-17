So, you think you're untouchable? Well, when it comes to music, John Cena has a pretty good claim to labeling himself that. Two decades after the release of You Can’t See Me, his platinum-selling rap debut, Cena is still looking back on that chapter of his career with pride. In a surprising twist, which involves Blink-182’s Travis Barker, Cena has revealed that he’s not entirely done with music just yet—at least when it comes to What Drives You.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting his new series, Cena reflected on the legacy of You Can’t See Me, which made him the only artist to go platinum with their first album and then effectively retire from music. Released in 2005, when fans had to physically buy CDs, the album was a massive gamble that paid off in ways Cena never expected. Cena’s You Can’t See Me debuted at #15 on the Billboard 200, featuring now-iconic tracks like “The Time Is Now,” his signature WWE entrance theme.

“I think it is a great example of being foolishly brave enough to try, because you never know what will happen. I'll say that. That album was a labor of love. It was self-financed and pretty much handed over as a bet on myself and the people who made it. Man, we made, like, 80 tracks, and only a few made the album. I literally learned how to make music, and we made a whole lot of bad songs, but I'm really proud of it. At the end of the day, we all try to put our best foot forward, and the fact that folks listened to it, that makes me feel real good.”

Cena also marveled at the milestone the album has now reached: “It’s amazing you asked about it. I think the album turned 20 this year. So, 20 years ago, I was thinking of being a platinum rapper.”

Is There More Music on the Way for John Cena? Sort Of!

Cena’s musical journey has taken an unexpected turn thanks to Barker, who recently convinced Cena to step back into the recording booth after all these years—if only for a few minutes. When asked whether voicing a character on The Simpsons or making music with Barker was cooler, Cena was quick to credit the legendary drummer’s unique ability to bring out the best in others. “I’ve got to say, man, I don't think anyone could have talked me into the booth, and Travis just has a way about him of making you feel good about what you do,” Cena revealed. He also previewed what fans can expect in the upcoming episode of What Drives You:

“We talked about the 20th anniversary of the album. I told everybody I've kind of hung up the mic, but can't wait for people to see that episode because Travis had other stuff in mind.”

Cena may well be hanging up the jorts and the sneakers from in-ring competition, but it looks like the Doctor of Thuganomics might just have a few more bars left in him. Stay tuned to Collider for the full interview. What Drives You premieres on Roku soon.