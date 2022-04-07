A new project that we will be able to see John Cena has just found a new home. The action-comedy project Officer Exchange has reportedly been sold to Amazon Studios with Cena set to feature in the starring role. The project is currently in development.

Reported by Deadline, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star will be in the lead role feature film project as Shepard, or simply "Shep," who is described as a "wrecking ball of a cop." The story sees him teaming up with an Indian police officer to go up against a diamond smuggling ring stationed in India. The script was penned by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner, the pair having written the comedy movie The Out-Law that is currently in post-production for Netflix. Zazove other writing credits include Paramount’s Sherlock Gnomes. The film does not yet have any additional cast members besides Cena announced, nor has a release date or release window been revealed.

Cena will also be serving as an executive producer on the project with Peter Safran set to produce the project for Amazon alongside John Rickard, both doing so through The Safran Company. The Safran Company is also one of the production companies that worked with Cena on Jame Gunn's Peacemaker for HBO. Safran served as an executive producer on that series with Rickard being a producer. Cena was also a co-executive producer on the popular series.

Cena has been keeping busy the last few years when it comes to his acting career. The 16-time WWE champion's performance as Peacemaker in Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, was acclaimed by both critics and fans, so much so that the character got their own spinoff series on HBO Max. The character has since become a fan favorite and the series exploded in popularity, with its season 1 finale garnering the biggest single-day viewership performance for an HBO Max series. With that success, it is no surprise that the Peacemaker series was renewed for a second season back in February. In addition to his role in DC movies, he is also slated to be part of another Warner Bros. film, as he is set to star in an upcoming Loony Toons live-action, animated hybrid film Coyote vs. Acme. Other film credits that Cena touts include F9, Bumblebee, the Daddy’s Home franchise, and Trainwreck.

Officer Exchange is currently in development without a release date or release window currently announced.

