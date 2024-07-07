The Big Picture John Cena announces retirement from wrestling in 2025, with WrestleMania 41 being his final participation in the sport.

Cena plans to continue making appearances through 2025, including WWE's Raw on Netflix.

Cena's final competitive appearances will be at next year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 2025 in Las Vegas.

At WWE’s Money in the Bank event this past Saturday, wrestling icon-turned-actor John Cena dropped a bombshell announcement: he plans to retire from wrestling in 2025. Cena revealed that next year’s WrestleMania 41 will mark his final participation in the legendary event. Cena, who has recently become more of a household name for his acting, particularly in the role of Peacemaker in the DC Universe, will bow out from the squared circle after a 25-year career.

“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” Cena declared to a mixed reaction of cheers and boos from the Toronto crowd. “I hear a mixed opinion out there. A lot of questions maybe, right?” Cena, whose WWE career kicked off in 2000, reflected on his two-decade journey during his surprise announcement. He continued:

“I’ve been doing this for a while, I’ve been in WWE for over two decades, and in that time I’ve seen incredible waves of prosperity like we have right now. WWE is the hottest ticket in town, no doubt. And I’ve also seen tremendous hardship, and that’s when no one knows your name, no one wants to be your friend, and only the most dedicated, hardcore fans stand by your side.”

Despite his retirement announcement, Cena assured fans that his time in the ring isn’t over just yet. He plans to continue making appearances throughout 2025, including WWE’s Raw heading to Netflix. “This farewell does not end tonight,” Cena emphasized. “It is filled with opportunity.”

Cena also noted that next year’s marquee WWE events, such as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 2025 in Las Vegas, will be his final competitive appearances. “I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way that I possibly can. And being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time,” Cena shared. “I have no intention on being physical in any way. No guest refereeing, no falling through an accidental table. None of that stuff. I will be a fan and an advocate, and that’s it.”

In the post-show press conference, Cena shared further details that noted he had been granted the weekend off from filming Peacemaker to make the announcement, and that he had around 30-40 more matches planned for various events between now and his retirement date.

What's Next for John Cena?

A 16-time WWE champion, Cena has successfully transitioned from the ring to the big screen, following in the footsteps of fellow WWE stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dave Bautista. Cena has starred in major franchises like Fast & Furious, and blockbusters such as The Suicide Squad, Argylle, and Barbie. He also made a cameo in this season of The Bear and had a scene-stealing appearance at this year’s Oscars. Up next, Cena will star in the action-comedy Jackpot, with a second season of his DC show Peacemaker also shooting now. Cena's work in the DC Universe has James Gunn's fingerprints all over it. Plucked by Gunn for his role in The Suicide Squad, he now has the freedom to take on even more roles in and out of the DC Universe.

Cena’s legacy in WWE is set to conclude on a high note, and fans will undoubtedly cherish every moment of his final year in the ring. You can stream Peacemaker on Max.

