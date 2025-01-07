John Cena’s highly anticipated farewell tour officially began at the premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix this past Monday, marking the beginning of what promises to be an emotional journey for the 16-time World Champion. Cena took to the ring in Los Angeles, thanking the WWE Universe, Netflix, and the city itself for providing the perfect stage to kick off his year-long farewell. Cena came out, rather downcast, and addressed the packed crowd. Firstly, he acknowledged the monumental shift of Monday Night RAW to Netflix, joking about the “bigger audience” while thanking the streaming platform for helping to showcase the RAW experience to fans worldwide. Cena then reflected on his connection to Los Angeles, calling it the ideal place to begin his farewell tour.

“This year is about making moments,” Cena said, as he outlined his plan to make his final year in WWE a memorable one. He didn’t shy away from addressing fan speculation about potential matches, throwing out names like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and Logan Paul as possible opponents. The crowd did not care for the latter suggestion.

What Will John Cena Do In His Final WWE Year?

Cena also addressed whispers of him potentially winning his record-breaking 17th World Championship. However, he tempered expectations by acknowledging his recent losing streak, as he hasn't won a singles match in six years: “I haven’t won a match in a long time, so it’s not happening.” But Cena wasn’t about to let the dream die entirely, admitting, “It would take a miracle.”

But, in true Cena fashion, the optimism got the better of him and that old underdog began to shine through as he suggested it might take him winning the Royal Rumble, and described it as "a lottery ticket", before adding:

“The best way to thank the fans is to win the match and make history at WWE WrestleMania 41. It sounds impossible, but to me, nothing is impossible, and I never give up. I’m not just going to be in the Royal Rumble—I’m going to win it."

The Royal Rumble match, for those unsure, is a 30-man match in which competitors enter every few minutes. The goal is to throw your opponents over the top rope so they hit the floor. The last one standing gets a World Championship match at WrestleMania. And that's what Cena wants.

WWE Raw is streaming now on Netflix.

