Well, no one saw that coming. In a shocking twist at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, it was Jey Uso, not John Cena, who stood tall at the end of the night, earning his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Considering the odds heavily favored Cena — especially after names like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns eliminated each other — it felt like WWE was setting up for Cena’s record-breaking moment. But then, they didn't, as Uso did the unthinkable and eliminated Cena to win the match in a huge shock. Cena congratulated Uso afterward, but when the press conference came, Cena's smiles had disappeared.

During the Royal Rumble post-show, Cena’s usual humble, “never give up” persona took a sharp left turn. In what felt like the beginning of a heel-ish transformation, Cena dropped a bombshell:

“Tonight, standing in that ring I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I’ve openly admitted I don’t know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight it dawned on me—that’s not best for business.”

Now, in the world of wrestling, "best for business" has always been used as an expression for going against what the fans want, because they "don't understand" the business.

“What is best for business is [that] I main event WrestleMania," he continued. "And what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I am going to win a 17th championship. So I am announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber. And I’m saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned.”

John Cena Is Going Back To Finish 'Matchbox' First

Cena's announcement means we know he'll battle five other superstars for another shot at WrestleMania glory. But it wasn’t just the announcement that raised eyebrows — it was the tone. This was selfish, entitled, and angry, and we don't associate Cena with these characteristics. Gone is the smiling, self-deprecating veteran, and in his place is a man who believes the company needs him. Cena made it clear that his legacy isn’t complete until he surpasses Ric Flair’s record with a 17th world championship.

“I’m leaving again to film a movie soon, so I’m giving the other five wrestlers in the Elimination Chamber time to trash me and build themselves up before they take me on. But let me be clear: my winning and going on to win a 17th title is what is best for business, and so that is what I am going to do.”

WWE Royal Rumble can be streamed on Peacock in the US or Netflix internationally. Tune in to WWE Raw on Netflix tomorrow at 8 PM ET.