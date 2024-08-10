The Big Picture Former wrestling stars like John Cena have successfully transitioned to prominent movie roles, showcasing their versatility in comedy and drama.

Director Doug Liman's film The Wall subverts traditional war movie expectations, focusing on intimate, tense interactions rather than epic battles.

John Cena's performance in The Wall demonstrates his ability to portray vulnerability and depth, hinting at his potential for a more serious acting career.

It’s not surprising in the slightest that many former wrestling stars who became famous thanks to the World Wrestling Entertainment live events have gone on to become prominent movie stars. Wrestling isn’t as much a sport as it is a form of performance art, as those involved have to spend years carefully crafting characters that work within the established storylines. Many wrestlers have enjoyed lampooning themselves with more comedic roles, and John Cena is certainly one of them; his hilarious performances in comedies like Ricky Stanicky and Blockers indicate that he is more than aware of the ironic fandom that his wrestling persona endeavors. As fun as it is to see someone known for being intimidating be able to laugh at their own inherent ridiculousness, Cena proved he was capable of giving a captivating dramatic performance in the underrated war thriller The Wall.

The Wall hails from director Doug Liman whose movies are often hit or miss. While Liman is responsible for such disastrous intended blockbusters as Jumper and Chaos Walking, he’s also more than capable of using a limited budget to his advantage, as seen in Swingers and Go. Liman is also unparalleled at giving movie stars the chance to flex their action muscles; The Bourne Identity turned Matt Damon into the coolest vigilante hero of a generation, and Edge of Tomorrow subverted Tom Cruise’s stardom by allowing him to play a coward. Liman also gave Cena a unique role in The Wall that called on him to show his sensitive, empathetic side.

The Wall Release Date May 12, 2017 Director Doug Liman Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson , John Cena Runtime 88 Minutes Main Genre War Writers Dwain Worrell Budget $3 Million Distributor(s) Roadside Attractions Expand

What Is ‘The Wall’ About?

Set in the midst of the Iraq War, The Wall centers on two United States Army soldiers who are pinned down by enemy fire in the midst of the desert. Staff Sergeant Shane Matthews (Cena) has been working as a sniper to track enemy whereabouts, with his long time friend Sergeant Allen Isaac (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) serving as his spotter. While the two are expecting a relatively boring mission in which they will end up surveying minimal activity for hours upon end, they’re shocked to discover that their enigmatic stalker (Laith Nakli), believed to be the infamous “Juba,” seems to have information about their past service in the military. After Matthews is critically injured by a stray bullet, he is forced to mentor Isaac as they try to preserve their safety, as it increasingly becomes evident that help would not arrive on time. Matthews may be trying to instill confidence in Isaac, but it becomes clear that speaking positively to his friend has allowed him to avoid his own anxieties.

The Wall’s plot twist takes Cena out of commission early on, subverting what audiences have come to expect from him. While Cena’s past roles and inherent physicality would indicate that he would be kicking down doors and taking out bad guys, the decision to leave him lying behind a wall for a majority of the story allowed him to show his range as a dramatic actor. Cena is remarkably vulnerable, as Matthews is more than aware that his life will depend on whether Isaac can successfully take out the sniper. While he wants to pass along helpful advice to his friend, he also knows that putting too much pressure on Isaac could instill him with a sense of guilt should he not succeed. Cena’s occasional attempts at humor are utilized perfectly; Matthews is a character who uses humor as a defense mechanism, so it makes sense that he would make some dark jokes about his own mortality.

‘The Wall’ Isn’t a Standard War Movie

The Wall maximizes tension because of how stripped down its approach to the war genre is. Those going into the film expecting an inspiring military epic like Saving Private Ryan may have been surprised to find something that comes far closer to the intimacy of Rear Window. A majority of the film rests on the dramatic confrontations between Juba and Isaac, which reveal that their paths may have been intertwined in a tragedy which the United States military covered up. Although there are larger implications about the code of silence involved in the entire Iraqi offense, Cena’s performance shows that there are still human stakes. Regardless of whether Isaac has made mistakes, or if their entire operation was doomed from the start, he isn’t fighting for his country as much as he is trying to save a friend. The brief interactions between the two at the beginning of the story are made impactful thanks to brilliant chemistry between Cena and Taylor-Johnson; there are years of in-jokes and bonding experiences that are implied, but never detailed in full.

Cena depicted a unique side of heroism that isn’t always seen in war films. While his skills are beyond reproach, Matthews is a character who is defined by his empathy. He understands that the fact that he has advanced combat skills doesn’t make him impervious to criticism, as nothing would please him more than having to not fire his weapon. Nonetheless, Cena shows respect for true veterans by taking any of the more action-packed scenes seriously. There’s not a moment when he’s tracking enemy activity where the viewer begins to think of his WWE persona, as Cena completely immerses himself in the character.

Is John Cena a Great Dramatic Actor?

The Wall was a sign that Cena could do more than just comedy roles, and may be capable of fashioning himself into a more versatile performer like fellow wrestlers Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista have become. While The Suicide Squad was certainly a more comedic spin on the superhero genre, Cena’s performance as Christopher Smith was genuinely terrifying at points, and only made his leading role in the spin-off Peacemaker series more complex. Cena should certainly not step away from giving scene stealing performances in Barbie or Vacation Friends 2 anytime soon, but The Wall suggested that working with more serious material might be an interesting way to shape the future of his career.

