For over two decades, John Cena was the ultimate hero of WWE, a figure fans could count on to “never give up.” But at Elimination Chamber 2025, that all changed. In one of the most shocking moments in modern WWE history, Cena turned heel, aligning himself with The Rock and, for some reason, rapper Travis Scott to brutally attack Cody Rhodes. The moment unfolded after Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, refused The Rock’s demand to “hand over his soul.” Cena then struck, attacking Rhodes before helping The Rock and Scott leave him bloodied in the ring to close the show.

Cena was in the ring for the final segment as he had just won the Elimination Chamber match, defeating CM Punk in a fantastic finish, and met with Rhodes, his opponent for 'Mania. Initially aligning with Rhodes and telling him he was looking forward to the match, Cena soon showed his true colors, shocking audiences throughout the room and around the world.

Triple H Calls Cena’s Turn “A More Powerful Moment Than Anything in His Career”

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, reacted to the stunning moment on the Elimination Chamber Post Show, calling it one of the biggest moments in modern WWE history.

"I’ve been fortunate to be around many of the biggest things in this business in the last, say, 30 years. I don’t know if I’ve ever felt a more powerful moment in the entirety of John Cena’s career. He was the one guy you never saw turning… you just, you didn’t see this coming.”

Triple H went on to praise Cena for taking such a drastic step in the final year of his in-ring career, opting to reinvent himself rather than play it safe. "It puts you in a place where it’s now or never. And you can ride that out and you can rest on the things that you have done… or somebody like him can double down and say screw it, I want to be challenged right to the last moment, I want to go out on my shield," he continued. "I want to give this everything I have, I want to challenge myself, I want to do something different. I want to be afraid of it, I want to go out there and do it all. And that is the beauty of John Cena.”

Cena’s betrayal wasn’t just a surprise to the fans — The Rock himself acknowledged the gravity of the moment. Speaking after the show, he described it as one of those rare, career-defining moments that WWE superstars dream of. "It was an amazing moment," said The Final Boss. "We as entertainers, whether in pro wrestling or film or television or whatever it is, you really live for moments like that where you can hopefully create something compelling and moving for the audience.” The Rock also noted that while some fans may have speculated on Cena’s turn, very few truly saw it coming.

"Maybe a few called it. But for the most part, I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that."

He then compared Cena’s turn to some of the most legendary moments in wrestling history, putting it alongside the sport’s most unforgettable angles. "I felt like tonight stood beside all of those that were the iconic angles," said The Rock.

WWE Elimination Chamber is available to stream now on Peacock.