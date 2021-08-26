Cena also talks about what he is looking to do in the future.

With director Clay Tarver’s Vacation Friends arriving on Hulu tomorrow, I recently spoke with John Cena about making the raw and raunchy comedy. During the fun interview he talked about the way the film balances the crazy with characters that have heart, filming the drug scene in the forest, when he realized the cast was going to have great chemistry together, what it’s really like filming a montage of bar hopping and having fun in a movie, and more. In addition, Cena talks about Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy movie Argylle which will see him starring alongside Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara and Samuel L. Jackson.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Vacation Friends is about two couples that couldn’t be more different that happen to meet up at a resort in Mexico. Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) are straight-laced and careful planners while Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) are thrill-seeking partiers that don’t worry about what tomorrow may bring. When the two couples end up rooming together because of a hotel mix-up, the usually level-headed Marcus and Emily spend the week enjoying uninhibited fun with their “vacation friends.” Months later, back in the real world, Marcus and Emily are shocked when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding. As you can imagine, chaos ensues. Vacation Friends was written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Clay Tarver, and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and also stars Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, and Lynn Whitfield.

When did he realize the cast was going to have great chemistry together?

How the film balances the crazy with characters that have heart.

What was it like filming the scene in the forest where they’re on drugs and a Beastie Boys song is playing?

What is it like filming the montage of them bar hoping and having fun?

What can he say about Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy movie Argylle?

What kind of roles is he looking to do in the future?

