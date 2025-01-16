Imagine seeing a car driving by itself with no driver behind the wheel? Yes, this incredibly obvious joke has been made about John Cena, and it's the man you can't see who is taking a sharp left turn on the career highway to talk show host. For that is what Cena has now become in the thrilling new trailer for his upcoming talk show, What Drives You, premiering on Roku Originals. This isn’t your typical sit-down interview format, but instead sees John Cena hitting the road with a celebrity buddy to shoot the breeze about life, love and whatever else comes to mind.

The trailer teases a fun new spin on interviewing, which seems to blend Cena’s passion for cars with his genuine knack for connecting with people. In each episode of the series, Cena hitches a ride with a different star and the pair go for a drive in a car that means a lot to the interviewee for hours as they talk about what makes them laugh, to their deepest thoughts, and everything in between.

Who Will Join John Cena on 'What Drives You'?

The trailer gives fans a sneak peek at the impressive line-up of celebrity guests set to join Cena, including some familiar names from WWE and beyond. Logan Paul takes Cena through Puerto Rico in his Ford Bronco, sharing stories about his rise on YouTube, his WWE adventures, and even a stop at his gym, where Cena meets Logan’s brother, Jake Paul, which is... interesting. Then there's Jelly Roll, the country music sensation, who drives Cena through Nashville in his sentimental RAM 1500, while opening up about his transformation from convict to chart-topping star, and introducing Cena to some good ol' fashioned Southern cooking.

There's also a trip to visit The Miz, Cena’s former WWE rival, who shows off his flashy Tesla Model X Plaid in Los Angeles, where the pair reflect on their wrestling careers before taking their competitive streak to the golf course, and finally, Travis Barker, the legendary drummer of Blink-182, who his love for cars as he takes Cena for a ride in a rare 1987 Buick GNX, gifted by his wife Kourtney Kardashian, and even partners with Cena as the pair write a song by the end of the episode

What Drives You is set to debut on Roku Originals soon. Check out the new trailer for the series above and stay tuned for our full interview with Cena about his new series.