If you've ever wanted to own an empty Funko Pop! box, the time is now! To celebrate the dual launch of WWE Raw on Netflix and the beginning of John Cena's farewell tour to WWE and professional wrestling, Funko is announcing the launch of an empty box that has JOHN CENA written on it. Okay, just kidding, we know the joke, we can't see him — let's get down to brass tacks. The new Funko has Cena standing, arms wide, with his new t-shirt that's emblazoned with "The Last Time is Now - Farewell Tour." It's sure to be an emotional night, and indeed, year, for Cena as he says farewell to performing in a WWE ring. You can pre-order the John Cena Pop! figure right now, until January 13 at 12:30 pm ET.

Cena has never forgotten the wrestling roots that made him a star, even after big roles in Hollywood came calling. Whenever he's returned to wrestling, it has always felt like he's back home and takes breaks to go and make movies and series, rather than the other way around. So while he may be Peacemaker in the eyes of James Gunn and the DC Universe, he'll always be the face of WWE for a generation of fans, which makes this the ideal collectible.

What Can We Expect From John Cena's Final Year?



Hopefully, some gold. Cena is just one World Championship away from claiming the all-time record of 17 World Championships in WWE, and he's got one year left to try and do it. His first move should be declaring for the 2025 Royal Rumble match. The winner will get a guaranteed world title match at WrestleMania in April, which would, as things stand, have him face the dominant World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, or have a dream match with the new face of the company, Cody Rhodes, who is the reigning WWE Champion.

There's also the prospect of rekindling some long-term rivalries with Randy Orton, who Cena battled throughout the mid to late 2000s, and CM Punk, with whom Cena had two genuine match-of-the-decade contenders in 2012 and 2013. Fans would be thrilled to get just one of the above matches, but for now, we'll prepare for some fun as Cena says goodbye.

Pre-sales for the John Cena Pop! figure are underway now, until January 13 at 12:30 pm ET. WWE Raw is available on Netflix now.

