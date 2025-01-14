John Cena is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of WWE, and that meant he had to win. And he won, a lot. Unfortunately, fans got a little bit sick of it, and that led to the infamous “LOL Cena Wins” meme. However, in an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for Cena’s upcoming project What Drives You, the 16-time World Champion reflected on the losses that shaped his career and the necessity of his unparalleled winning streak during the peak of his WWE run. As a 16-time world champion, that means he had to win some big matches, but it does also mean he lost the title 16 times, and he stressed the importance of the losses that surprised audiences and elevated his opponents, too.

“There were times when I won a lot, and there were times when I lost a lot,” Cena said. “I don’t necessarily think that is as impactful as it may seem. Whatever is best for the business and for the fans is exactly what I'll do.” Cena, when asked which losses in his career meant the most to him as a storyteller, made note of three outings that either made his opponent into a star or set up a surprise that fans weren't expecting. He explained:

“Some of the ones that come to mind are certainly The Rock in Miami (at WrestleMania 28) was a fantastic loss; Kevin Owens’ debut (at Elimination Chamber 2015) was another great one that I thought was a really fun one; Rob Van Dam at Hammerstein Ballroom (at ECW One Night Stand in 2006). Anytime you can surprise people.”

The three matches Cena mentions were interesting and unique in their own ways. The Rock had returned to wrestling for the first time in 8 years when he and Cena faced off; their match was presented as "Once in a Lifetime," with Cena staying and Rock going back to Hollywood. But when Rock won, the audience was stunned. The next night, he declared his intention to win the WWE Championship, which he did in the following January, and eventually faced Cena again the next year. Had Rock lost, there would have been no compelling story. “I don’t know if people could call that one,” Cena admitted, reflecting on how the match’s outcome shocked fans and set the stage for a rematch the following year.

As for Owens, the up-and-comer was the reigning WWE NXT Champion at the time. NXT was, and remains, the developmental brand for WWE's most promising talent. To have a wrestler on their debut beat Cena cleanly was a statement of intent — even if Cena went on to win the next two matches the pair had. Owens has since become a WWE world champion in his own right and even faced Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Finally, the match with RVD meant a lot because of the atmosphere in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Van Dam was the face of Extreme Championship Wrestling, and the crowd that night was hostile towards Cena, holding signs that said "If Cena wins, we riot." In an explosive ending, Van Dam pinned Cena to win the WWE Championship and stunned the crowd. The electric atmosphere and Cena’s willingness to put over Van Dam made the match one of the most iconic in WWE history. “Gosh, that one was pretty special,” Cena said.

Why "LOL Cena Wins" Had To Happen

For a huge chunk of Cena's career, particularly at his peak, it became a huge source of frustration to fans that many of their favorite rising stars would hit a certain level, before being beaten by Cena, with the expression “LOL Cena Wins” becoming shorthand for the predictability of the matches. But Cena was candid enough to explain the reasoning behind his dominance and why it was necessary for the business at the time. He told Collider:

“One of the biggest hang-ups in the middle portion of my career was that, spoiler alert, John wins. What people don’t understand is, I think now, maybe, as we begin to reflect back here on this last run of like, ‘Hey, man, I was in it for the long haul.’”

Cena explained that he had to be seen as dominant, at least in his mind, in order for those rare defeats to actually have meaning behind them, which does make sense. “The way you make those losses impactful is sometimes you’ve got to win, and sometimes you’ve got to win a lot,” Cena said. “Any time you can pass energy on to somebody, that’s kind of the life cycle of the business. You come in an unknown and, hopefully, you get the flywheel spinning, you create all this energy on your way out, you pay it forward, you pass it off.”

What Drives Us debuts on Roku soon. Check out John Cena's final year with WWE on Netflix, streaming every Monday night.

