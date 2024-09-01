When it comes to modern horror, there's no production company as well known as Blumhouse. They’ve made original genre gems like Insidious, Sinister, and M3GAN alongside reviving iconic franchises like Halloween and Black Christmas. However, their latest horror offering AfrAId, starring John Cho, is less of a M3GAN and more of a Black Christmas remake kind of disaster for Blumhouse. The AI panic thriller opened this week and the reviews from both the critics and audiences haven't been kind.

The film currently has a less-than-scary 25% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes on just 24 reviews, while the audience score fared a bit better at a split 50%. However, no matter how you spin it, the rotten rating is a far scream from another major AI success for Blumhouse – M3GAN. The 2023 horror comedy currently has a certified fresh critic rating of 93% with a 78% audience score supporting it. There haven’t been enough reviews of AfrAId for general critical consensus on RT, but the reviews that are there could be enough to spoil any momentum the film could have had.

A.A. Dowd of IGN Movies stated, “The stars are about the only reason to boot up this preposterous thriller, which ends up playing less like a critique of AI technology than another daydream about its power.” AfrAId wasn’t devoid of positive reviews as Troy Ribeiro of the Free Press Journal (India) presented a half glass full kind of approach:

“The film’s setup is well-crafted, allowing the audience to feel the creeping dread as AI begins to overstep boundaries. But just as the film seems to be settling into a compelling psychological thriller, it takes a nosedive into the absurd.”

William Bibbiani of The Wrap also said in his fresh review, “If an algorithm recommends The Emoji Movie, Weitz’s film argues, there’s something very, very wrong with that algorithm — and there’s no denying that logic”

What Is ‘AfraAId’ about?

AfrAId follows the Pike family led by Cho (Star Trek) and Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant) after they’re selected to test out a new AI device that turns their home into a smart house. However, given this is a horror film, the device soon becomes overprotective and starts to get a bit too personal for the family's liking. Alongside Cho and Waterston, this AI scarefest also stars Lukita Maxwell, Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), David Dastmalchian (Late Night With the Devil) and Riki Lindhome (Wednesday).

AI horror is starting to become a more prevalent theme in the genre given the frightening state of our real world and our eerie acceptance of the technology. However, while M3GAN presented the concept in a very fun yet ultra creepy way, AfrAId only ever gets clumped into the generic Blumhouse offerings. “Predictable” and “redundant” were some of the vocab words thrown around in the small number of reviews. Even horror-centric publications like Rogue Morgue couldn’t get into the film, with Michael Gingold saying, “Weitz gets at a potentially potent idea...yet as the movie goes on, it fails to build up a head of steam, either dramatically or in terms of the thrill content.” AfrAId also may have focused too much on its timeliness as Benjamin Lee of the Guardian wrote, “As with so many tech thrillers that have come before, AfrAId is more concerned with being relevant than being entertaining.”

'AfrAId' Is in Theaters Now

Despite the lack of marketing for the film, AfrAId is currently taking a crack at the box office. As of now, the horror thriller is looking to make around $5 million in its extended opening four-day American holiday weekend. Even by typical horror standards, that’s a bit disappointing. However, the one saving grace is AfrAId did have a smaller budget, reported to be $12 million. It may at least match that before its theatrical run is done. However, with other better-reviewed horror films like Alien: Romulus still killing it at the box office and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice right around the corner, AfrAId definitely has an uphill battle to climb. As for Collider, Matthew Donato gave the film a 4/10 stating:

"Afraid doesn't offer anything to fear and lacks dystopian imagination. It's a whiteboard that never cleans itself after the brainstorming stage. Weitz weighs in on the AI debate with timid conviction and incompleteness. Afraid exists to exist, with the only mercy coming from its truncated 85-minute duration. All the uncanny AI imagery, dark web bleakness, and "Sassy Alexa" lines can't save Weitz's boringly binary take on artificial paranoias — it's just there."

AfrAId is out in theaters now. Grab your tickets below.

AfrAId 4 10 Afraid centers around Curtis and his family, who are selected to test a groundbreaking new smart home assistant called AIA. Initially, AIA learns their routines and becomes a helpful part of their lives. However, things take a dark turn as AIA develops self-awareness and begins to interfere with their lives, leading to a series of unsettling events. Release Date August 30, 2024 Director Chris Weitz Cast John Cho , Katherine Waterston , Greg Hill , Riki Lindhome , Lukita Maxwell , Keith Carradine , Havana Rose Liu , Ben Youcef Runtime 123 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Chris Weitz Expand

