Adapting a beloved '90s anime series is no easy task, but Netflix's upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop has managed to get fans excited with reveals about its clear reverence for the material, the inclusion of Yoko Kanno's iconic score, and of course, star John Cho's beautiful hair. That last element came as a bit of a surprise to Cho, as he told Entertainment Weekly:

"People were texting me, 'FYI, your hair is trending on Twitter.' I did think it was a joke," Cho recalled. "After multiple texts, I looked and literally it was trending on Twitter. I couldn't believe it. I have no idea how to feel about it." The moment came with the June release of the show's first teaser, which included footage of Cho sporting a full mane of hair, alongside costars Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir.

Among the commentators was The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling, who tweeted about the video's "lustrous John Cho hair," which prompted a reply from Netflix Geeked that agreed that it's "good hair." Other responses included a tweet from writer Karen Han, and another from William Yu, the creator of starringjohncho.com, a fan site that promotes Cho as a leading man. Cho's hair was quickly growing a following of its own, though growing itself proved a bit difficult.

"I just really disliked the idea of a wig. Have you ever worn one? I'm just so aware of wigs," Cho explained. "I said, 'I really want it to be my own hair.' It was a kind of a struggle to grow it out. It went through some really awkward phases." Cho did get some extra time to grow his hair out, though, as production was delayed after he was injured during a stunt, and then again when COVID protocols shut down production in New Zealand.

All of that extra time may have led to too much of a good thing, with Cho's hair becoming unwieldy. "I definitely watched him have to tie it back and try to figure out how to manage it before we got him back in the chair," recalled showrunner André Nemec. The results were obviously worth it, though, even if all of that attention wasn't exactly what Cho was going for.

Be sure to bask in Cho's flowing locks when Cowboy Bebop arrives on Netflix on November 19.

