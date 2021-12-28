While Korean American actor John Cho is best known for his starring role in Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and its sequels, Cho has had a wide and diverse filmography. From his role as Sulu in the modern reboot of Star Trek, to his minor role in the critically acclaimed, coming of age crime-drama Better Luck Tomorrow directed by Justin Lin, to his many guest appearances in television sitcoms, Cho has consistently demonstrated just how great and charismatic of an actor he is. No wonder why the hashtag #StarringJohnCho trended, not only as a movement to highlight the lack of leading Asian representation in Hollywood but in how John Cho was the appropriate star to become its figurehead. As a prominent Asian American actor with over two decades of work in Hollywood, Cho has played a big part in representing Asians on screen, both in film and television and across genres.

Early in his career, Cho appeared in the classic teen comedy American Pie as “MILF Guy,” some high schooler admiring a portrait of Stifler’s mom, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Following American Pie’s release, many of those early 2000s comedies followed the template for lewd and obscene teen hijinks in movies, such as Dude Where’s My Car? and the Van Wilder movies. Yet, much of these comedies were lacking in any kind of diverse representation, especially in lead roles. Speaking with comedian and Harold and Kumar costar Bobby Lee on the Tigerbelly Podcast, Cho provided some context to the kind of roles that were being offered to Asian actors at the time, explaining how certain roles were merely described as “open ethnicity” which inferred that the default casting of most films was white.

So, when Cho starred alongside Kal Penn in Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle, he found himself co-leading a comedy that was, at the time, dominated by white guy protagonists, and the film itself parodies the “stoner” comedy tropes and subverts expectations of how Asians were traditionally portrayed in Hollywood. Cho plays Harold Lee, an uptight, awkward college grad working in an investment firm who, throughout the course of the film, gains the confidence to stick up for himself against his workplace bullies and to ask out his apartment crush. While on the first watch, Harold and Kumar might look like a stupid and generic early 2000s comedy, the film is actually a smart interrogation of racism and Asian American stereotypes.

While Harold and Kumar spawned its own franchise with two subsequent sequels — Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) and A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas (2011) — Cho would enter another franchise with a significant history across television and film in the 2009 reboot/sequel of Star Trek. Hikaru Sulu was first played by George Takei in the original 60s series and films, which were rather large shoes to fill for Cho to play in the J. J. Abrams reimagining. But as Cho pushed the envelope on the kinds of roles a young Asian American actor could play in the early 2000s, Cho naturally inherited one of the very few Asian characters in pop culture and mainstream entertainment.

While Cho retained the essence of Takei’s Sulu, Cho’s Sulu was distinct, specifically in Abrams’ more action-oriented version of Star Trek. His Sulu engages in more than a few fights and action scenes, skills that Cho would further hone in his live-action turn as Spike Spiegel in Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bepop. But there’s also an edge to Sulu, like in Star Trek Into Darkness when Sulu becomes acting captain of the USS Enterprise, issuing a threat to opposing captain John Harrison aka Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch). And in Star Trek Beyond, Sulu is presented as a gay man with a husband and daughter, adding to the already significant history of the character.

Then, in the later 2010s, John Cho reminded us just how capable he is in more dramatic roles, especially as those roles are more mature now than in his formative young adult and college comedy years in Hollywood. In director Kogonada’s Columbus, Cho plays Jin Lee, the son of a renowned architect who has now fallen into a coma. While Lee tends to his father, he befriends a young woman who also wants to be an architect, Casey (Haley Lu Richardson). Cho brings a calm, cool collectedness to Chin, evoking his similar suave persona from Better Luck Tomorrow more than a decade earlier. This time, however, Cho’s performance is juxtaposed to Richardson’s younger Casey, which emphasizes the maturity Cho has developed since playing a high schooler and a post-grad stoner.

This subdued maturity, however, contrasts what Cho presents in Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching. The film is comprised of a series of screen captures, mostly from a desktop screen and numerous tabs and applications open, but also through news streams. The constraints of this kind of filmmaking are a challenge for an actor to undertake, especially since that actor’s face will be the most prominent object on screen that should engage the audience.

Fortunately, Cho manages to hold his own against the demands of this nontraditional filmmaking. In contrast to his calm, melancholic performance in Columbus, Cho plays David Kim, a frantic father investigating the disappearance of his daughter. But he isn’t always frantic. Because much of the film is about the search for his daughter, Cho communicates a more inquisitive and studious performance as David Kim scrolls through Facebook and Google Images. But when he eventually finds a clue or a lead, Cho is able to escalate his performance to match the highly tense stakes of a father wanting to find his daughter alive and well. Cho definitely carries this film. Whereas a lesser actor may have been merely a face on the screen, Cho brings gravitas and human quality to Searching’s digital format.

In addition to these films, Cho has starred and appeared in a number of television shows, such as in How I Met Your Mother and New Girl. And while it was short-lived, Cho starred as the first Asian American rom-com lead in a television series in Selfie. Although much of his recent theatrical appearances have been in dramatic roles, Cho still demonstrates his comedic prowess in these television appearances. He has also kept up with his action skills, making the jump from the Star Trek universe to another space franchise in his latest appearance in Netflix’s Cowboy Bepop.

And as disappointing as it was to hear of Cowboy Bebop’s cancellation, there’s no doubt Cho will continue to find roles that demonstrate why he’s one of the best actors working today, whether in comedy or drama, on television or in theaters. Perhaps #StarringJohnCho needs to come back. With such diverse and significant performances under his belt, John Cho deserves more attention and, quite frankly, should be put in more leading roles.

